New Tata Sierra 2025 Brings These 5 Things On A Tata Car For The First Time!

Some of these are luxury-car level features that the Sierra will be offering at a much lower price

The Tata Sierra is one of the most exciting launches of 2025, and ahead of the price reveal, Tata has fully unveiled the SUV. What makes the new-generation Sierra even more special is the long list of segment-first, with some of these being a first for a Tata. These features take the sophistication of the cabin to a whole new level and are amenities that will make you want to spend more time inside the car.

In this article, we take a detailed look at the features the upcoming Tata Sierra brings to a Tata car for the very first time.

Triple-Screen Layout

The first standout feature that debuts on the Sierra is the triple-screen dashboard layout. While Tata has previously offered large infotainment displays and digital instrument clusters on models like the Harrier, Safari and Curvv, this is the first time the brand is integrating three independent high-resolution displays into the cabin. This layout typically includes a digital instrument cluster for the driver, a large touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and a dedicated screen for the co-driver.

This setup gives the Sierra an ultra-premium appeal similar to what we see on high-end luxury cars. The centre screen is expected to run Tata’s latest UI with smoother graphics, improved responsiveness and better connectivity features than what we have seen on the current models. You will also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to make things convenient.

12-Speaker JBL Audio System With Soundbar

While Tata has always offered exceptional sound systems in most of their cars, they have gone a step further by offering as many as 12 speakers in the Sierra (the highest in a Tata car). To make it even better, you get a soundbar that has been positioned above the AC controls.

Extendable Sun Visors And Under-Thigh Support

The Sierra will also debut extended sun visors and an extendable under-thigh support mechanism, another first for Tata. The extended sun visors help in better shielding the driver and passenger from harsh sunlight, especially during early mornings or late afternoons, when traditional visors often fall short.

But what’s more interesting is the inclusion of under-thigh support, which typically refers to a fold-out extension on the seat base that improves comfort on long journeys. It provides added support to the legs, reducing fatigue during highway runs. This feature is commonly found in more premium SUVs and sedans, and seeing it on a Tata car for the first time highlights the Sierra’s comfort-focused direction.

Wonder how spacious the new Sierra is? Here’s a quick look at its space in our demo test.

Auxiliary Tail Lamp

Another unique introduction on the Sierra is the auxiliary tail lamp setup. Tata has experimented with different lighting signatures on multiple vehicles in recent years, but the Sierra becomes the first Tata model to feature an additional tail lamp unit, designed to enhance visibility when the tailgate is open.

You will also realize that the Sierra gets a big enough boot for all sorts of luggage.

Bonus Mention: 1.5-litre Turbo

Not a feature this time, but the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Thar is expected to make its debut with the launch of the Sierra. This engine makes 170 PS and 280 Nm, and is likely to be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The introduction of this new engine will be important for Tata, as the same engine will be offered in other cars like the Harrier and Safari.

Sierra Launch Date, Expected Price

Prices for the Sierra will be out on November 25, and we expect the range to start from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra will compete in the compact SUV space with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. We have covered more about the Sierra’s features, powertrain and design in our unveiling report of the stylish SUV.