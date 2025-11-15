All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Image Gallery: 2025 Tata Sierra Detailed In 19 Real-life Images

    Modified On Nov 15, 2025 09:22 PM By Shreyash

    26.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    Take a 360-degree view of the 2025 Tata Sierra, inside and out

    2025 Tata Sierra

    The iconic Tata Sierra has made its comeback in an all new avatar featuring an all new design inside and out. It boasts a modern cabin layout loaded with premium features and advanced safety tech. If you had your eyes set on the new Sierra, you'd be happy to know that dealerships are accepting unofficial bookings for this new SUV

    Let’s take a closer look at the 2025 Tata Sierra from every angle, in real-life images. 

    Front

    2025 Tata Sierra
    2025 Tata Sierra

    • The new Sierra’s fascia looks futuristic, with no visual connection to the original model.

    • Features connected LED DRLs and sleek LED headlights in a gloss black trim. The LED fog lights have been placed on the bumper.

    2025 Tata Sierra

    • The LED DRLs also integrate sequential LED turn indicators, and as seen on other modern Tata SUVs, it also features welcome and goodbye animations.

    • There’s a ‘SIERRA’ badging that sits in between the 2D ‘Tata’ logo and DRL strip on the glass black trim.

    • A blacked-out air dam has been provided on the front bumper with a silver skid plate for a rugged SUV look.

    Small Details

    • A camera has been placed just below the ‘Tata’ logo, which is a part of a 360-degree camera setup.

    Side

    2025 Tata Sierra
    2025 Tata Sierra

    • The design pays homage to the 1990s Sierra, with its boxy SUV stance and large alpine windows.

    2025 Tata Sierra

    • However, the alpine windows on the new Sierra have been divided into two sections to accommodate an extra set of rear doors.

    2025 Tata Sierra
    2025 Tata Sierra

    • The A-pillar has been raked and finished in black, while the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) also get black treatment.

    • It also has flush-type door handles as seen on the Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV.

    2025 Tata Sierra

    Small Details

    • It also has a body-coloured B-pillar inspired from the old Sierra.

    • ‘SIERRA’ monikers have also been provided on front doors.

    Rear

    2025 Tata Sierra

    • At the rear, the 2025 Sierra rather boasts a minimalist design highlighted by connected LED tail lights.

    2025 Tata Sierra
    2025 Tata Sierra

    • These tail lights also integrate sequential LED turn indicators. 

    • There’s also a prominent ‘SIERRA’ badge on the tailgate, positioned just below the Tata logo.

    2025 Tata Sierra

    • Below, you’ll find a gloss black bumper with an integrated silver skid plate.

    Small Details

    • The new Sierra also features an extended roof spoiler.

    Interior

    2025 Tata Sierra

    • Tata has adopted an all-new cabin layout for the 2025 Sierra, giving it a premium and upmarket appeal.

    • One of the main highlights is its triple screen setup (for the driver, infotainment, and passenger).

    • A gloss-black dashboard trim with chrome accents on the centre AC vents and above the climate control panel adds a touch of elegance.

    • The new Sierra features a dual-zone climate control panel, directly borrowed from the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

    Tata Sierra

    • There's also a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo borrowed from existing Tata cars.

    Fun Fact: The rounded silver element is actually a soundbar! 

    2025 Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra

    • Other features on board the Sierra includes a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar, ventilated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, a wireless phone charger, and multi-colour ambient lighting. 

    • Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    • It gets beige and white dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery which makes the overall cabin look premium.

    • For the improved comfort and convenience of rear passengers, adjustable headrests and rear centre armrest have also been provided.

    • There's a lot more to the Sierra's interior, all of which you can check in detail here.

    Engine And Transmission

    2025 Tata Sierra

    The 2025 Tata Sierra is expected to get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, alongside the diesel engine options. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    170 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    You can also check out the Tata Sierra EV, which has been teased, if you are looking for an all-electric alternative.

    Expected Price And Competition

    2025 Tata Sierra

    The 2025 Tata Sierra could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata will deliver the first lot of the 2025 World Cup Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Once launched, it will be an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 3 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    5 comments
    1
    J
    jamsheed anjum
    Nov 15, 2025, 10:03:09 PM

    Eagerly waiting to buy

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      J
      jamsheed anjum
      Nov 15, 2025, 10:03:09 PM

      Eagerly waiting to buy

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        1
        U
        umakant
        Nov 15, 2025, 7:44:21 PM

        Punch facelift ka kuch update diya kya aaj?

        Read More...
          Reply
          Write a Reply
          View More Comments

          Car News

          • Trending News
          • Recent News

          Related News

          Trending SUV Cars

          • Latest
          • Upcoming
          • Popular
          Latest Cars
          Upcoming Cars
          Popular Cars

          All Brands

          View All Brands
          Home
          New Cars
          News
          Image Gallery: 2025 Tata Sierra Detailed In 19 Real-life Images
          *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
          India’s #1

          Largest Auto portal

          Car Sold

          Every 4 minute

          Offers

          Stay updated pay less

          Compare

          Decode the right car

          © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

          ×
          We need your city to customize your experience