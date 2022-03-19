Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:54 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

While it gets some useful features, it’s still pretty basic

With the updates, the Toyota Glanza gets more affordable than before with its new entry-level E variant. It still looks slightly better equipped than most of its rivals’ base variants, but does it offer good value? Let’s find out.

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT E Rs 6.39 lakh - S Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh Difference Rs 90,000

Why consider the Glanza E Variant?

The new Glanza offers features such as automatic climate control, keyless entry, rear defogger, and ISOFIX anchorages as standard. These are some useful features for a base variant, which makes it worth considering if you’re on a tight budget. You could also make up for some of the missing features in the future with aftermarket accessories.

Here are its features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Halogen headlights

LED tail lamps

Body coloured bumpers Front adjustable headrests Power windows

Keyless entry

Auto AC N.A. Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX Other features 15-inch steel wheels with cover Fabric upholstery Rear defogger Upgrade to S if you want Body coloured ORVMs and door handles Rear parcel shelf Power folding ORVMs

Steering mounted audio controls 7-inch Smart Playcast

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

Why Skip The Glanza E Variant?

Despite offering some important features as standard, it still misses out on some useful conveniences for daily use. Also, if you prefer factory-fitted features instead of accessories, you should consider the next (S) variant of the Glanza with features like powered ORVMs, an infotainment system, and mainly the convenience of an AMT gearbox.

Variant Verdict E Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize. S Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but the premium feels steep. G Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features. V Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without.

