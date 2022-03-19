Toyota Glanza E : Should You Consider The Entry-Level Variant?
Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:54 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza
While it gets some useful features, it’s still pretty basic
With the updates, the Toyota Glanza gets more affordable than before with its new entry-level E variant. It still looks slightly better equipped than most of its rivals’ base variants, but does it offer good value? Let’s find out.
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol MT
|
1.2-litre Petrol AMT
|
E
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
-
|
S
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Rs 7.79 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 90,000
Why consider the Glanza E Variant?
The new Glanza offers features such as automatic climate control, keyless entry, rear defogger, and ISOFIX anchorages as standard. These are some useful features for a base variant, which makes it worth considering if you’re on a tight budget. You could also make up for some of the missing features in the future with aftermarket accessories.
Here are its features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to S if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Glanza E Variant?
Despite offering some important features as standard, it still misses out on some useful conveniences for daily use. Also, if you prefer factory-fitted features instead of accessories, you should consider the next (S) variant of the Glanza with features like powered ORVMs, an infotainment system, and mainly the convenience of an AMT gearbox.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize.
|
Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but the premium feels steep.
|
Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features.
|
Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without.
Read More on : Toyota Glanza AMT
- Renew Toyota Glanza Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful