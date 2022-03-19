HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Glanza E : Should You Consider The Entry-Level Variant?

Toyota Glanza E : Should You Consider The Entry-Level Variant?

Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:54 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

While it gets some useful features, it’s still pretty basic

toyota glanza

With the updates, the Toyota Glanza gets more affordable than before with its new entry-level E variant. It still looks slightly better equipped than most of its rivals’ base variants, but does it offer good value? Let’s find out. 

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol MT

1.2-litre Petrol AMT

E

Rs 6.39 lakh

-

S

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.79 lakh

Difference

Rs 90,000

  

Why consider the Glanza E Variant?

The new Glanza offers features such as automatic climate control, keyless entry, rear defogger, and ISOFIX anchorages as standard. These are some useful features for a base variant, which makes it worth considering if you’re on a tight budget. You could also make up for some of the missing features in the future with aftermarket accessories.

toyota glanza

Here are its features: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

Highlight features

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED tail lamps

  • Body coloured bumpers

  • Front adjustable headrests

  • Power windows

  • Keyless entry

  • Auto AC

  • N.A.

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX

Other features

  • 15-inch steel wheels with cover

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Rear defogger

    

Upgrade to S if you want

  

  • Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

  • Rear parcel shelf

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 7-inch Smart Playcast

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speakers

  • ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

toyota glanza

Why Skip The Glanza E Variant?

Despite offering some important features as standard, it still misses out on some useful conveniences for daily use. Also, if you prefer factory-fitted features instead of accessories, you should consider the next (S) variant of the Glanza with features like powered ORVMs, an infotainment system, and mainly the convenience of an AMT gearbox. 

Variant

Verdict

E

Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize.

S

Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but  the premium feels steep.

G

Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features. 

V

Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without. 

Read More on : Toyota Glanza AMT

