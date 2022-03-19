Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:55 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

It’s the entry-level variant for the AMT gearbox option

The next variant in line is the Toyota Glanza ‘S’, which demands a premium of Rs 90,000 over the base-variant E. Also, the S variant is the entry for the AMT gearbox, which demands an additional premium of Rs 50,000. So, does it offer enough value for its premium? Let’s find out.

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT S Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh G Rs 8.24 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh Difference Rs 95,000 Rs 95,000

Why Consider The Glanza S?

This variant considerably gets more features that make it easier to live with. It is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, and a rear parcel shelf. Importantly, you also get the option of an AMT gearbox with this variant, which further gets ESP (electronic stability programme) and hill-hold control, as well. The Glanza S AMT is also one of the most affordable automatic options in the segment.

Here are the features on offer in this variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Body coloured bumpers, handles, ORVMs Rear parcel shelf Power folding ORVMs

Steering-mounted audio controls 7-inch SmartPlaycast

4-speakers ESP with hill hold (AMT only) Other features Halogen headlights

LED taillamps Front adjustable headrests Power windows

Keyless entry

Auto AC Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Upgrade to G if you want LED headlights

16-inch alloy wheels Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front armrest

60:40 split rear seat Rear AC vents with charge ports

Push button start-stop

4.2-inch TFT MID Connected car tech

2 tweeters Side and curtain airbags

Rearview camera

Rear wiper and washer

Why Skip The Glanza S Variant?

The premium seems to be a bit on the higher side since it still doesn’t offer a well-rounded value package. It does add some important features like a touchscreen infotainment system and power folding ORVMs, making it easier to live with, but you could get better value by fitting accessories to the base trim. We feel that that premium could have been lower by around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. For a more complete package with the Glanza, we’d recommend stretching your budget to the next variant.

Variant Verdict E Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize. S Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but the premium feels steep. G Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features. V Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without.

