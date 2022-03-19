Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:56 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

It gains a 360-degree camera and a heads-up display, which featured first on the Baleno

Toyota’s demanding nearly a lakh extra for the top-spec V variant, which comes loaded with all the bells and whistles. On the other hand, it’s priced similarly to most of its rivals’ top-spec variants as well. So, let’s see what all does the fully loaded variant offer:

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT V Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.69 lakh

Why Consider The Glanza V Variant?

The top-spec Glanza V variant is the best version of the premium hatchback. It gets all the cool features like the larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera and heads-up display. It also features the UV cut class, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, and LED fog lamps for added convenience.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED headlamps, taillamps, DRLs and fog lamps

UV cut glass Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front armrest

60:40 split rear seat Cruise control

Head-up display

Auto-folding ORVMs 9-inch SmartPlaycast

ARKAMYS tuned sound system 360-degree camera

6 airbags

Rear wiper and washer

ISOFIX Other features Precision cut 16-inch alloys

Chrome garnish on grille, handles and bootlid Front and rear adjustable headrests

Front footwell lamp

Auto-dimming IRVM Auto AC with rear vents

Push-button start/stop

4.2-inch TFT MID

Auto headlights 6 speakers

Connected car tech ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

What Could Have Been Better For The Glanza V Variant?

While it’s the best version of the Glanza, the V is not the most feature-loaded offering in the segment. For starters, it still misses out features such as on leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, rear armrest, wireless connectivity (for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a three-point seatbelt and headrest for the rear middle seat, which are found on its rivals. If some or all of these features were to be included at the same price, it would make the Glanza V a more appealing package.

Variant Verdict E Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize. S Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but the premium feels steep. G Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features. V Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without.

