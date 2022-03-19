Toyota Glanza G: Does This Variant Offer The Most Value?
Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:56 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza
Six airbags, a rear parking camera, and LED headlamps. What do you need more?
The Toyota Glanza ‘G’ is the second-to-top variant, demanding almost a lakh extra over the S variant. However, this variant offers most of the safety and convenience features the updated hatchback has to offer. So is this the right variant for you? Let’s find out.
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol MT
|
1.2-litre Petrol AMT
|
G
|
Rs 8.24 lakh
|
Rs 8.74 lakh
|
V
|
Rs 9.19 lakh
|
Rs 9.69 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 95,000
|
Rs 95,000
Why Consider The Glanza G Variant?
This variant offers the most value for money. It gains automatic LED headlamps, alloy wheels, connected car technology with limited remote operation, rear parking camera, rear AC vents and six airbags. For all these added features that make for a premium experience inside-out, the Glanza G is our recommended variant.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to V if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Glanza G?
While this is our recommended value-for-money pick, the Glanza G does not offer the best of the hatchback’s premium features. For those, you should jump to the top-spec V trim that gets a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera and all new touchscreen infotainment system.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize.
|
Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but the premium feels steep.
|
Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features.
|
Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without.
Read More on : Toyota Glanza AMT
- Renew Toyota Glanza Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful