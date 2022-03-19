Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:56 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

Six airbags, a rear parking camera, and LED headlamps. What do you need more?

The Toyota Glanza ‘G’ is the second-to-top variant, demanding almost a lakh extra over the S variant. However, this variant offers most of the safety and convenience features the updated hatchback has to offer. So is this the right variant for you? Let’s find out.

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT G Rs 8.24 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh V Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.69 lakh Difference Rs 95,000 Rs 95,000

Why Consider The Glanza G Variant?

This variant offers the most value for money. It gains automatic LED headlamps, alloy wheels, connected car technology with limited remote operation, rear parking camera, rear AC vents and six airbags. For all these added features that make for a premium experience inside-out, the Glanza G is our recommended variant.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED headlights and tail lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front armrest

60:40 split rear seat Rear AC vents with charge ports

Push button start/stop

4.2-inch TFT MID 7-inch Smart Playcast

Connected car tech

6 speakers 6 airbags

Rearview camera

Rear wiper and washer Other features Chrome garnish on door handles, bootlid Front and rear adjustable headrests

Front footwell lamp Auto headlights

Power folding ORVMs

Auto AC Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

OTA updates using smartphone ESP with hill hold (AMT only) Upgrade to V if you want UV cut glass

LED fog lamps

LED DRLs Leather-wrapped steering wheel Cruise control

Head-up display 9-inch Smart Playcast

ARKAMYS tuned sound system 360-degree camera

Why Skip The Glanza G?

While this is our recommended value-for-money pick, the Glanza G does not offer the best of the hatchback’s premium features. For those, you should jump to the top-spec V trim that gets a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera and all new touchscreen infotainment system.

Variant Verdict E Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize. S Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but the premium feels steep. G Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features. V Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without.

