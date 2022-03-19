HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Glanza G: Does This Variant Offer The Most Value?

Toyota Glanza G: Does This Variant Offer The Most Value?

Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:56 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

  • 36835 Views
  • Write a comment

Six airbags, a rear parking camera, and LED headlamps. What do you need more?

toyota glanza

The Toyota Glanza ‘G’ is the second-to-top variant, demanding almost a lakh extra over the S variant. However, this variant offers most of the safety and convenience features the updated hatchback has to offer. So is this the right variant for you? Let’s find out. 

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol MT

1.2-litre Petrol AMT

G

Rs 8.24 lakh

Rs 8.74 lakh

V

Rs 9.19 lakh

Rs 9.69 lakh

Difference

Rs 95,000

Rs 95,000

Why Consider The Glanza G Variant?

This variant offers the most value for money. It gains automatic LED headlamps, alloy wheels, connected car technology with limited remote operation, rear parking camera, rear AC vents and six airbags. For all these added features that make for a premium experience inside-out, the Glanza G is our recommended variant.

toyota glanza

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED headlights and tail lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front armrest

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Rear AC vents with charge ports

  • Push button start/stop

  • 4.2-inch TFT MID  

  • 7-inch Smart Playcast

  • Connected car tech

  • 6 speakers

  • 6 airbags

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

Other features

  • Chrome garnish on door handles, bootlid

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • Front footwell lamp

  • Auto headlights

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Auto AC

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • OTA updates using smartphone

  • ESP with hill hold (AMT only)

Upgrade to V if you want

  • UV cut glass

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Head-up display  

  • 9-inch Smart Playcast

  • ARKAMYS tuned sound system

  • 360-degree camera

toyota glanza

Why Skip The Glanza G?

While this is our recommended value-for-money pick, the Glanza G does not offer the best of the hatchback’s premium features. For those, you should jump to the top-spec V trim that gets a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera and all new touchscreen infotainment system. 

Variant

Verdict

E

Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize.

S

Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but  the premium feels steep.

G

Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features. 

V

Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without. 

Read More on : Toyota Glanza AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Glanza

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 16% ! Find best deals on Used Toyota Cars
View Used Toyota Glanza In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jun 2022
  • Renault Zoe
    Renault Zoe
    Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2022
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2022
  • Maruti Alto 2022
    Maruti Alto 2022
    Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2022
  • Tata Altroz XZ DCA
    Tata Altroz XZ DCA
    Rs.8.99 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience