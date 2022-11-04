Top 20 Cars Sold In October 2022
In only the second month since the 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara was put on sale, it’s already featured on this list with over 8,000 unit-sales
Despite being the month featuring Diwali, October 2022 saw carmakers witness a slight drop in demand. Now, the list of the top-selling models in the month has been revealed and the car perched on the top spot has registered sales of over 20,000 units.
These were the 20 most popular cars in October 2022:
|
Model
|
October 2022
|
October 2021
|
September 2022
|
Maruti Alto
|
21,260
|
17,389
|
24,844
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
17,945
|
12,335
|
20,078
|
Maruti Swift
|
17,231
|
9,180
|
11,988
|
Maruti Baleno
|
17,149
|
15,573
|
19,369
|
Tata Nexon
|
13,767
|
10,096
|
14,518
|
Maruti Dzire
|
12,321
|
8,077
|
9,601
|
Hyundai Creta
|
11,880
|
6,455
|
12,866
|
Tata Punch
|
10,982
|
8,453
|
12,251
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
10,494
|
12,923
|
9,299
|
Maruti Brezza
|
9,941
|
8,032 (Vitara Brezza)
|
15,445
|
Kia Seltos
|
9,777
|
10,488
|
11,000
|
Hyundai Venue
|
9,585
|
10,554
|
11,033
|
Maruti Eeco
|
8,861
|
10,320
|
12,697
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
8,855
|
6,042
|
9,459
|
Mahindra Bolero
|
8,772
|
6,375
|
8,108
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
8,052
|
–
|
4,769
|
Hyundai i20
|
7,814
|
4,414
|
7,275
|
Kia Sonet
|
7,614
|
5,443
|
9,291
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
7,438
|
3,304
|
9,536
|
Tata Tiago
|
7,187
|
4,040
|
6,936
Takeaway
-
Maruti’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto, retained its spot as the best-selling car in India last month. It was the only car on this list to cross the 20,000 unit-sales mark. Do note that the figures are inclusive of both the Alto 800 and the new Alto K10’s sales.
-
Another sought-after model on the list is the Maruti Wagon R with nearly 18,000 unit-sales. While its sales did improve significantly compared to last year, its month-on-month (MoM) sales figure reduced by 2,000-odd units.
-
The Maruti Swift and Baleno were up next with their respective sales in the 17,000 units territory. However, between the two, it was the Baleno’s MoM numbers which went down while the Swift’s sales shot up compared to September 2022.
-
With almost 13,800 unit-sales, it was the Tata Nexon which stood fifth. Its sales were almost 1,000 units less than its September figure, but it continues the streak of being the best-selling SUV in the country. These figures do include sales of both ICE and EV iterations of the Nexon.
-
The Maruti Dzire, with its total sales of more than 12,300 units, was the only sedan to feature in this list. It enjoyed sales of nearly 3,000 more units in October compared to September.
-
The Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch and Maruti Ertiga were the next three in the list with sales of over 10,000 units. While the year-on-year (YoY) figure improved for both the Creta and the Punch, it was only the Ertiga’s MoM numbers which rose among the trio.
-
There was another set of three models that came quite close to the 10,000 units monthly sales mark, namely the Maruti Brezza, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Venue. All three witnessed a drop in their MoM figures though.
-
In terms of models that clocked between 8,000 and 9,000 unit-sales in October, there were four: Maruti Eeco, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Mahindra Bolero and even the Maruti Grand Vitara. It was only the second month the Maruti premium compact SUV has been on sale.
-
The Hyundai i20, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Tiago, all had one thing in common in October: their total sales numbers fell between 7,000 and 8,000 units. The hatchbacks saw a MoM growth, but there was a drop of 2,000 units for the SUVs. Do note that the Scorpio’s sales number is indicative of both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.
