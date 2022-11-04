Modified On Nov 04, 2022 02:30 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

In only the second month since the 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara was put on sale, it’s already featured on this list with over 8,000 unit-sales

Despite being the month featuring Diwali, October 2022 saw carmakers witness a slight drop in demand. Now, the list of the top-selling models in the month has been revealed and the car perched on the top spot has registered sales of over 20,000 units.

These were the 20 most popular cars in October 2022:

Model October 2022 October 2021 September 2022 Maruti Alto 21,260 17,389 24,844 Maruti Wagon R 17,945 12,335 20,078 Maruti Swift 17,231 9,180 11,988 Maruti Baleno 17,149 15,573 19,369 Tata Nexon 13,767 10,096 14,518 Maruti Dzire 12,321 8,077 9,601 Hyundai Creta 11,880 6,455 12,866 Tata Punch 10,982 8,453 12,251 Maruti Ertiga 10,494 12,923 9,299 Maruti Brezza 9,941 8,032 (Vitara Brezza) 15,445 Kia Seltos 9,777 10,488 11,000 Hyundai Venue 9,585 10,554 11,033 Maruti Eeco 8,861 10,320 12,697 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 8,855 6,042 9,459 Mahindra Bolero 8,772 6,375 8,108 Maruti Grand Vitara 8,052 – 4,769 Hyundai i20 7,814 4,414 7,275 Kia Sonet 7,614 5,443 9,291 Mahindra Scorpio 7,438 3,304 9,536 Tata Tiago 7,187 4,040 6,936

Takeaway

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto, retained its spot as the best-selling car in India last month. It was the only car on this list to cross the 20,000 unit-sales mark. Do note that the figures are inclusive of both the Alto 800 and the new Alto K10’s sales.

Another sought-after model on the list is the Maruti Wagon R with nearly 18,000 unit-sales. While its sales did improve significantly compared to last year, its month-on-month (MoM) sales figure reduced by 2,000-odd units.

The Maruti Swift and Baleno were up next with their respective sales in the 17,000 units territory. However, between the two, it was the Baleno’s MoM numbers which went down while the Swift’s sales shot up compared to September 2022.

With almost 13,800 unit-sales, it was the Tata Nexon which stood fifth. Its sales were almost 1,000 units less than its September figure, but it continues the streak of being the best-selling SUV in the country. These figures do include sales of both ICE and EV iterations of the Nexon.

The Maruti Dzire, with its total sales of more than 12,300 units, was the only sedan to feature in this list. It enjoyed sales of nearly 3,000 more units in October compared to September.

The Hyundai i20, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Tiago, all had one thing in common in October: their total sales numbers fell between 7,000 and 8,000 units. The hatchbacks saw a MoM growth, but there was a drop of 2,000 units for the SUVs. Do note that the Scorpio’s sales number is indicative of both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

