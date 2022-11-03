Published On Nov 03, 2022 06:30 PM By Ansh

While many carmakers have witnessed growth in some form or the other over the previous year, most of them saw their month-on-month figures shrink

The Indian car market has been on the up recently with big expectations from the Diwali period for positive figures. However, the sales data reveals that the industry actually witnessed a slight decline. We have the registered month-on-month sales figures of mass-market carmakers for October 2022, and here are the top 10 performers:

Brand Oct'22 Sep'22 MoM Diff (%) Oct'21 YoY Diff (%) Maruti Suzuki 1,40,337 1,48,380 -5.40% 1,08,991 28.80% Hyundai 48,001 49,700 -3.40% 37,021 29.70% Tata 45,220 47,655 -5.10% 33,926 33.30% Mahindra 32,226 34,262 -5.90% 20,034 60.90% Kia 23,323 25,857 -9.80% 16,331 42.80% Toyota 13,143 15,378 -14.50% 12,440 5.70% Honda 9,543 8,714 9.50% 8,108 17.70% Renault 7,778 7,623 2.00% 8,910 -12.70% MG 4,367 3,808 14.70% 2,863 52.50% Volkswagen 3,510 4,103 -14.50% 3,077 14.10%

Maruti remains leagues ahead of the competition in terms of monthly sales, with nearly three times the numbers of Hyundai, the second best-selling brand, in October 2022. While its year-on-year (YoY) figures improved by nearly 29 percent, its month-on-month (MoM) performance reduced by over 5 percent.

Hyundai has kept its hold on the second position just above Tata. The Korean carmaker witnessed a fall of 3.4% compared to last month but has seen a YoY growth of almost 30%.

Meanwhile, Tata witnessed a drop of around 5% in its MoM sales but remains the third best-selling car brand in India, just a couple of thousand units behind Hyundai. In terms of YoY performance, Tata has enjoyed a growth of 33.3 %.

Mahindra, on the other hand, has seen the biggest YoY growth of over 60%. The top SUV brand of the market maintains its market position with a healthy gap to the next best selling brand despite a MoM drop in sales of almost 6%.

Kia’s MoM figures declined by nearly 10% despite the carmaker selling over 23,000 units. The carmaker registered over 40% yearly growth, likely thanks to the launch of the Carens MPV in 2022 and updates to the Sonet and Seltos SUVs.

Toyota witnessed the smallest YoY growth of just under 6% and also has the highest fall in monthly sales. Still, it’s the only other brand with a monthly sales figure of over 10,000 units.

Honda is one of the few to record growth in both its YoY and MoM sales figures at 17.7% and 9.5% respectively.

Renault is the only manufacturer in the top 10 to witness a drop in YoY sales while the MoM figures rose by just 2%.

MG has enjoyed notable growth in sales in both regards, almost 15% in MoM sales and over 52% in YoY figures.

While Volkswagen’s MoM sales reduced by 14.5%, it also witnessed a growth of 14.1% on YoY figures.