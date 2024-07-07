Modified On Jul 07, 2024 08:46 AM By Samarth for Maruti Alto K10

The list is majorly dominated by hatchbacks, while featuring a couple of sub-compact sedans as well

With petrol prices increasing rapidly over the recent years, recent trends have hinted at customers switching to relatively greener options like CNG and EVs. Currently, the most popular alternative fuel option is CNG, which provides better mileage and is comparatively eco-friendly too. If you are considering buying a CNG car and are on a budget, here is a list of the top 10 most affordable models with company-fitted CNG.

Maruti Alto K10

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback, Alto K10 is the most affordable option if you are looking for a CNG car to take home.

It is offered in two mid-spec variants: Lxi and Vxi and comes equipped with a 1-litre petrol-CNG engine (57 PS/82 Nm in CNG mode) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

The Alto K10 CNG is priced from Rs 5.74 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.96 lakh.

Maruti ⁠S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso also gets a CNG option on two of its mid-spec variants, Lxi and Vxi.

The CNG variants of S-Presso are powered by a 1-litre petrol-CNG unit, producing 57 PS and 82 Nm in CNG mode, and offered with 5-speed manual transmission option only.

Maruti offers the S-Presso CNG at prices ranging from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Maruti ⁠Wagon R

The Maruti Wagon R is another offering from Maruti to be available with a CNG powertrain.

Maruti offers the optional CNG kit on the lower-spec Lxi and Vxi variants of the compact hatchback. It comes with the Wagon R’s 1-litre petrol engine (57 PS/ 82 Nm in CNG mode) available with 5-speed manual transmission only.

The hatchback is also available with a 1.2-litre petrol powertrain, but it does not offer a CNG option on it.

The prices for the CNG variants of the Wagon R are Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 6.89 lakh.

Maruti ⁠Eeco

One of the most basic people movers in our market, the Maruti Eeco, is available for private buyers, and is among the best selling products of the Maruti.

The Eeco is available in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, but the CNG option is only available in the 5-seater AC (O) variant.

The Eeco is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine giving an output of 72 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode. It comes paired with a 5-speed MT.

Maruti retails the Eeco CNG at a price of Rs 6.58 lakh.

Also Read: All Cars Expected To Launch In July 2024

Tata ⁠Tiago

The entry-level hatchback from Tata is offered with a twin cylinder CNG technology, which helps in having a usable boot.

It gets the option of a CNG kit in all of its variants except the mid-spec XT(O) and XZO+.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine producing 73.5 PS and 95 Nm when running on CNG. Tata offers the Tiago CNG with both manual and AMT automatic gearbox options.

The Tiago CNG variants are priced between Rs 6.60 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh.

Maruti ⁠Celerio

The Maruti Celerio is available with CNG option only in mid-spec Vxi trim.

In its CNG variant, it gets 57 PS 1-litre petrol-CNG engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

The price of the Celerio Vxi CNG is Rs 6.74 lakh.

⁠Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is the only premium hatchback in the list, and it offers CNG powertrain in its eight variants: XE, XM+, XM+S, XZ, XZ Lux, XZ+S, XZ+S Lux, and XZ+OS.

The Altroz CNG features twin-cylinder technology, providing a practical boot space of 210 litres.

It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine, which delivers 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Prices range from Rs 7.60 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh.

Hyundai ⁠Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with CNG on its two mid-spec variants: Magna and Sportz.

Hyundai’s midsize hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine giving out 69 PS and 95 Nm when running on CNG mode. It is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Grand i10 Nios CNG’s prices range between Rs 7.68 lakh and Rs 8.23 lakh

Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars In India With 10-inch Touchscreen Or Larger

⁠Tata Tigor

Similar to the Tiago, the Tata Tigor also gets a CNG option with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Save for the base variant, it gets the CNG option in all three variants (XM, XZ, and XZ+) but if you are considering buying the entry-spec XM trim in the CNG lineup, then you get the option of manual transmission only.

It gets twin cylinder technology which provides it with a usable boot as seen on the Tiago and Altroz CNG.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine producing 73.5 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode.

Prices of its CNG variants start at Rs 7.75 lakh and go up to Rs 9.55 lakh.

⁠Hyundai Aura

Another sub-compact sedan on the list, the Hyundai Aura, gets the CNG fuel option on its mid-spec S and SX variants.

It gets the same 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, which produces 69 PS and 95 Nm (in CNG) as seen on the Grand i10 Nios CNG, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The prices of the Aura CNG fall in the range of Rs 8.31 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh.

These are the most affordable cars that get a factory-fitted CNG kit option in India. Other popular mass-market CNG offerings that couldn’t make it to this list include the Maruti Baleno, Maruti Dzire, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, and Toyota Taisor, due to their relatively higher price points.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Maruti Alto K10 on road price