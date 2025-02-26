Top 10 Most Affordable CNG Cars In India
Published On Feb 26, 2025 06:01 PM By Kartik for Maruti Wagon R
- 321 Views
-
- Write a comment
Maruti dominates the list with over half of the most affordable CNG cars belonging to the Indian carmaker
Compressed Natural Gas, or as it is commonly referred to, CNG, has been in India for more than two decades now. First introduced as a cheaper and cleaner fuel option, the list of models getting CNG has been ever-expanding. While the CNG-powered variants command a premium over the petrol counterparts, the running cost of the cleaner fuel option eventually bridges that gap. If you are interested in a CNG-powered car without breaking the bank, here is a list of top 10 most affordable cars in India.
Renault Kwid
Price: Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh
|
Engine
|
1-litre petrol
|
Power
|
68 PS
|
Torque
|
91 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT*/AT**
*MT= Manual transmission
**AT= automated manual transmission
Disclaimer: These are the specifications of the petrol engine.
-
Renault updated its three offerings with a CNG powertrain, which made Kwid the most affordable option in the Indian market with a CNG option.
-
All manual variants of the Kwid get this option, but do note that the CNG kit will be fitted by an authorised dealer and not the OEM itself.
-
Renault has not stated the CNG power figures, but one can expect the power figures to be slightly lower than those produced by the petrol engine.
Maruti Alto K 10
Price: Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 6.05 lakh
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
56.6 PS
|
Torque
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Efficiency
|
33.85 km/kg
-
The Maruti Alto K10 comes with the CNG kit on its entry and mid-spec trims, LXi and VXi (O).
-
The CNG powertrain of Alto K10 produces 56.6 PS and 82.1 Nm and offers an impressive fuel economy of 33.85 km/kg
Maruti S-Presso
Price: Rs 5.91 lakh to Rs 6.11 lakh
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
56.6 PS
|
Torque
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
32.73 km/kg
-
The Maruti S-Presso gets the CNG option with its mid- and top LXi and VXi-spec variants.
-
The CNG powertrain produces the same output as the Alto K10 with a slightly lower fuel economy of 32.73 km/kg
Tata Tiago
Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
73.4 PS
|
Torque
|
95 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
28.06 km/kg (AT)
-
Tata offers five variants of the Tiago with the CNG option and is the only car in its segment to offer CNG with automatic transmission.
-
This transmission also offers a better fuel economy when compared to a manual transmission.
Maruti Wagon R
Price: Rs 6.55 lakh to Rs 7 lakh
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
56.7 PS
|
Torque
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
33.47 km/kg
-
Maruti offers the CNG powertrain with Wagon R’s smaller 1-litre petrol engine.
-
The CNG can be had with the two lower variants, LXi and VXi.
Maruti Eeco
Price: Rs 6.70 lakh
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre petrol+ CNG
|
Power
|
72 PS
|
Torque
|
95 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
26.78 km/kg
-
The Maruti Eeco gets a single 5-seater variant with the CNG powertrain.
-
The van offers a fuel economy of 26.78 km/kg.
Maruti Celerio
Price: Rs 6.90 lakh
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
56.7 PS
|
Torque
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission option
|
5-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
34.43 km/kg
-
Maruti Celerio offers the CNG powertrain with a single mid-spec VXi variant.
-
The Celerio offers the highest fuel efficiency of 34.43 km/kg on this list while producing the same output as the Wagon R.
Also Check Out: Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Vs Tata Safari Dark: Design Comparison
Renault Triber /Kiger
Price: Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.26 lakh/ Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh
|
Model
|
Renault Triber/Kiger
|
Engine
|
1-litre petrol engine
|
Power
|
72 PS
|
Torque
|
96 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/AMT
Disclamier: These are the specifications of the petrol engine.
-
Along with the Kwid, the Kiger and Triber also receive retrofitted CNG powertrains in select cities.
-
Technical specifications of the Kiger and Triber are not yet available, but the output for a CNG powertrain is typically lower than its petrol counterpart.
Tata Punch
Price: Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 10 lakh
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
73.5 PS
|
Torque
|
103 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
-
-
Tata is the only carmaker on this list to offer a turbocharged engine with a CNG option
-
This combo can be had with 7 variants and is not available with the fully loaded Creative variant of the Punch.
Tata Tigor
Price: Rs 7.70 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
74.5 PS
|
Torque
|
96.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
-
-
Tata is offering the Tigor with four broad variants, except the base XM variant.
-
The turbocharged CNG engine delivers the highest power and torque figures on this list and is available with both manual and automatic transmissions.
Which of these CNG cars are you more interested in buying? Let us know in the comments