    Top 10 Most Affordable CNG Cars In India

    Published On Feb 26, 2025 06:01 PM By Kartik for Maruti Wagon R

    Maruti dominates the list with over half of the most affordable CNG cars belonging to the Indian carmaker

    Compressed Natural Gas, or as it is commonly referred to, CNG, has been in India for more than two decades now. First introduced as a cheaper and cleaner fuel option, the list of models getting CNG has been ever-expanding. While the CNG-powered variants command a premium over the petrol counterparts, the running cost of the cleaner fuel option eventually bridges that gap. If you are interested in a CNG-powered car without breaking the bank, here is a list of top 10 most affordable cars in India. 

    Renault Kwid 

    Price: Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh

    Renault KWID Front Right Side

    Engine 

    1-litre petrol 

    Power 

    68 PS 

    Torque 

    91 Nm 

    Transmission 

    5-speed MT*/AT**

    *MT= Manual transmission 

    **AT= automated manual transmission 

    Disclaimer: These are the specifications of the petrol engine. 

     

    • Renault updated its three offerings with a CNG powertrain, which made Kwid the most affordable option in the Indian market with a CNG option.

    • All manual variants of the Kwid get this option, but do note that the CNG kit will be fitted by an authorised dealer and not the OEM itself.

    • Renault has not stated the CNG power figures, but one can expect the power figures to be slightly lower than those produced by the petrol engine. 

    Maruti Alto K 10

    Price: Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 6.05 lakh 

    Maruti Alto K10 Front Left Side

    Specifications 

    1-litre petrol + CNG

    Power

    56.6 PS

    Torque 

    82.1 Nm

    Transmission option 

    5-speed MT

    Efficiency 

    33.85 km/kg

     

    • The Maruti Alto K10 comes with the CNG kit on its entry and mid-spec trims, LXi and VXi (O). 

    • The CNG powertrain of Alto K10 produces 56.6 PS and 82.1 Nm and offers an impressive fuel economy of 33.85 km/kg

     Maruti S-Presso 

    Price: Rs 5.91 lakh to Rs 6.11 lakh 

    Maruti S-Presso Front Left Side

    Specifications 

    1-litre petrol + CNG

    Power

    56.6 PS

    Torque 

    82.1 Nm

    Transmission option 

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency 

    32.73 km/kg

     

    • The Maruti S-Presso gets the CNG option with its mid- and top LXi and VXi-spec variants. 

    • The CNG powertrain produces the same output as the Alto K10 with a slightly lower fuel economy of 32.73 km/kg 

     

    Tata Tiago 

    Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh 

    Tata Tiago Front Left Side

    Specifications 

    1.2-litre petrol + CNG

    Power

    73.4 PS

    Torque 

    95 Nm

    Transmission option 

    5-speed AMT

    Fuel Efficiency 

    28.06 km/kg (AT)

     

    • Tata offers five variants of the Tiago with the CNG option and is the only car in its segment to offer CNG with automatic transmission. 

    • This transmission also offers a better fuel economy when compared to a manual transmission. 

    Maruti Wagon R 

    Price: Rs 6.55 lakh to Rs 7 lakh 

    Maruti Wagon R Front Left Side

    Specifications 

    1-litre petrol + CNG

    Power

    56.7 PS

    Torque 

    82.1 Nm

    Transmission option 

    MT

    Fuel Efficiency 

    33.47 km/kg

     

    • Maruti offers the CNG powertrain with Wagon R’s smaller 1-litre petrol engine. 

    • The CNG can be had with the two lower variants, LXi and VXi. 

    Maruti Eeco 

    Price: Rs 6.70 lakh 

    Maruti Eeco Front Left Side

    Specifications 

    1.2-litre petrol+ CNG

    Power

    72 PS 

    Torque 

    95 Nm

    Transmission option 

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency 

    26.78 km/kg

     

    • The Maruti Eeco gets a single 5-seater variant with the CNG powertrain.

    • The van offers a fuel economy of 26.78 km/kg. 

    Maruti Celerio 

    Price: Rs 6.90 lakh 

    Maruti Celerio Front Left Side

    Specifications 

    1-litre petrol + CNG

    Power

    56.7 PS

    Torque 

    82.1 Nm

    Transmission option 

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency 

    34.43 km/kg

     

    • Maruti Celerio offers the CNG powertrain with a single mid-spec VXi variant.

    • The Celerio offers the highest fuel efficiency of 34.43 km/kg on this list while producing the same output as the Wagon R.

    Renault Triber /Kiger 

    Price: Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.26 lakh/ Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh

    Renault Kiger Front Left Side

    Model

    Renault Triber/Kiger

    Engine 

    1-litre petrol engine 

    Power 

    72 PS 

    Torque 

    96 Nm 

    Transmission 

    5-speed MT/AMT

    Disclamier: These are the specifications of the petrol engine. 

    • Along with the Kwid, the Kiger and Triber also receive retrofitted CNG powertrains in select cities. 

    • Technical specifications of the Kiger and Triber are not yet available, but the output for a CNG powertrain is typically lower than its petrol counterpart. 

     

    Tata Punch 

    Price: Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 

    Tata Punch Front Left Side

    Specifications 

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 

    Power 

    73.5 PS

    Torque 

    103 Nm

    Transmission 

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency  

    -

     

    • Tata is the only carmaker on this list to offer a turbocharged engine with a CNG option

    • This combo can be had with 7 variants and is not available with the fully loaded Creative variant of the Punch.

    Tata Tigor 

    Price: Rs 7.70 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh 

    Tata Tigor Front Left Side

    Specifications 

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 

    Power 

    74.5 PS

    Torque 

    96.5 Nm

    Transmission 

    5-speed MT/AMT

    Fuel Efficiency  

    -

     

    • Tata is offering the Tigor with four broad variants, except the base XM variant.

    • The turbocharged CNG engine delivers the highest power and torque figures on this list and is available with both manual and automatic transmissions. 

     

    Which of these CNG cars are you more interested in buying? Let us know in the comments 

