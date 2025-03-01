Maruti Alto K10 Becomes The Most Affordable Car In India With 6 Airbags As Standard

Along with the added airbags, the Alto K10 gets a minor bump in power and torque as well

After the Maruti Celerio and Brezza were recently updated with 6 airbags (as standard), the Maruti Alto K10 has also been updated with the safety feature. Notably, the Alto K10 is available in four broad variants: Standard, LXi, VXi and VXi Plus, all of which used to get dual airbags before the update. Now, all these variants feature driver and passenger airbags, curtain airbags and side airbags too, taking the total count to 6. Other than this, no other update has been given to the Alto K10.

Other Safety Features On Offer

The Maruti Alto K10, in addition to the six airbags, has been equipped with ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), 3-point seatbelt for all seats, engine immobiliser, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Top 10 Most Affordable CNG Cars In India

Comfort And Convenience Features

The comfort and convenience feature suite has been left unaltered with the update, and the Alto K10 continues to offer a 7-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, 4-speaker sound system, front power windows, manual AC, keyless entry and steering-mounted controls.

Powertrain Option

The Maruti Alto K10 is powered by a 1-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out a bit more performance now. The hatchback is also available with a CNG option. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre petrol + CNG Power 68.5 PS 57 PS Torque 91 Nm 82 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT Fuel efficiency (claimed) 24.39 kmpl (MT) / 24.90 (AMT) 33.40 km/kg

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

The petrol engine produced 1.5 PS and 2 Nm more. The performance figures of the CNG option, however, is the same as before.

Price and Rivals

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 4.09 lakh and Rs 6.05 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Renault Kwid and can be considered an alternative to the Maruti S-Presso.

