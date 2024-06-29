Published On Jun 29, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Curvv EV

The list includes one of the most highly anticipated mass market EVs for the year - the Tata Curvv EV

Although the month of June 2024 was relatively quieter in terms of all-new car launches, July 2024 is set to see more action as seven models are expected to go on sale. The list is a healthy mix of a premium sedan, a luxury hatchback, a few SUVs, and as many as three EVs too. Let’s run through the entire list in detail:

Tata Curvv EV

Launch On: To Be Announced

Expected Price: From Rs 20 lakh

One of the most anticipated upcoming electric car launches is the Tata Curvv EV. It will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform and should have a claimed range of up to 500 km. The electric SUV-coupe will be equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). It is possible that Tata may simply reveal the production-ready version of the Curvv EV with its specifications, but not reveal the prices just yet.

Nissan X-Trail

Launch On: To Be Announced

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

The Nissan X-Trail, after being absent from the Indian market for nearly a decade, is set to make a comeback now in its fourth-generation avatar. It gets premium touches inside and out, while having a plethora of features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. Internationally, it is available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid setup. It could be offered with both 2WD and AWD options, and gets an 8-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Launch On: To Be Announced

Expected Price: From Rs 17 lakh

In January 2024, we got the facelifted Hyundai Creta. Now, the carmaker could introduce the facelifted version of its 3-row avatar, the Alcazar, sometime in July. It has been spotted testing with updated cosmetic details front and rear. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to carry on with the same petrol and diesel engines as the current model, while featuring a refreshed cabin and equipment set. We expect Hyundai to offer it with features like dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Launch On: July 8

Expected Price: Rs 60 lakh

We are set to get another luxury electric car soon in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQA, which will serve as the most affordable EV in the German marque’s Indian lineup. It is the all-electric equivalent of the GLA SUV, although with a host of mild changes to go with its green nature. The EQA’s features set will include dual digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and ADAS. Although globally available in multiple electric powertrain setups including a dual-motor version, the exact specifications of the India-spec model are yet to be revealed.

2024 BMW 5 Series

Launch On: July 24

Expected Price: Rs 70 lakh

The eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series is set to become available to Indian buyers this month with a combustion engine. It will also be the first time that we will be getting the long-wheelbase (LWB) model of the premium sedan. Design highlights include a fresh grille with illumination and sharper LED lighting. It will get dual digital screens inside along with other amenities like a heads-up display, 4-zone climate control, and ADAS. Globally, the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the 2024 BMW 5 Series is offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. We already have the all-electric BMW i5 on sale here but the powertrain specifications for the India-spec are yet to be confirmed.

2024 Mini Cooper S

Launch On: July 24

Expected Price: Rs 47 lakh

The fourth-gen Mini Cooper S gets a host of exterior updates which include a new octagonal grille, circular LED headlights with LED DRLs, up to 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED tail lights with dynamic turn indicators. Feature highlights include a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen, a panoramic glass roof, a heads-up display, and electrically adjustable front seats. The new Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (204 PS/300 Nm), mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission), which drives the front wheels.

Mini Cooper Countryman SE

Launch On: July 24

Expected Price: Rs 55 lakh

The third new car due to launch on July 24 will be the first-ever Mini Cooper Countryman SE, also referred to as the Countryman EV. Exterior design highlights include an octagonal grille, up to 20-inch alloy wheels, and revised LED headlights with LED DRLs as well as LED tail lights. Equipment on board consists of a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, auto AC, and connected car tech. Its safety net includes dynamic stability control, electronic parking brake, and some ADAS features. The all-electric Countryman comes with a 66.4 kWh battery pack, having a WLTP-claimed range of 462 km. It gets a single electric motor making 204 PS and 250 Nm.

Which of these cars are you excited for the most? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom

