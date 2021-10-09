This Diwali, Select Maruti Arena Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000

Modified On Oct 09, 2021 12:27 PM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

The carmaker has left out the Celerio and Ertiga of the October offer list

Maximum savings of up to Rs 48,000 available on the S-Presso.

The Alto is carrying discounts of up to Rs 43,000.

Maruti is offering benefits of up to Rs 12,500 on both the Wagon R and Vitara Brezza.

All offers are valid till October 16.

Like many other carmakers, Maruti has rolled out sizeable benefits and discounts on its models for October. The fact that Diwali is around the corner just makes it more special. Please note that the Celerio and Ertiga don’t pack any savings.

Here’s the model-wise distribution of discounts:

Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

The above savings apply to all petrol variants of the Alto, except for the base-spec Std.

Maruti is offering the base-spec Std with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but the cash discount stands at Rs 20,000.

The CNG variants pack the same benefits but get no consumer offer.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Only the S-Presso 's petrol variants get the above benefits.

For those looking to buy the S-Presso CNG, the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, but there’s no consumer offer available.

Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer -- Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 12,500

The above savings only apply to the Eeco's CNG variant.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,500

All the petrol variants of the Wagon R get the above offers.

Maruti is offering the CNG variants with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but they miss out on the consumer offer entirely.

Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 12,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 24,500

All variants of the Swift (pre-facelift and facelifted model) pack the above-mentioned discounts.

The Swift Special Edition packs the same discounts, but there's no consumer offer on it. Instead, you need to pay an additional Rs 16,500 to buy this model.

Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 7,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 19,500

Maruti is offering the above benefits on all variants of the facelifted Dzire.

The Dzire’s Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, instead of the cash discount, you will have to pay Rs 21,500 extra.

Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,500

Both MT and AT variants of the Vitara Brezza get the savings mentioned above.

Note: The aforementioned discounts are applicable only till October 16 and will likely vary across states. We request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

