Most of the cars on the list are from Renault and Maruti, there’s none from Hyundai though

With an increased focus on safety in the Indian automotive space in recent years, carmakers have had to update and expand the standard equipment on offer on their products. The next safety feature expected to become mandatory is electronic stability control (ESC). It is already a basic requirement for a car to receive a decent score in the updated Global NCAP tests.

ESC is an active safety feature which prevents vehicles from losing control during sudden braking or sudden steering manoeuvres, by preventing the loss of control. As carmakers have started updating their portfolio with this feature, here’s a list of 10 cars priced from under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) that are offered with ESC as standard.

Renault Kwid

Price Range: Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh

The Kwid is the most affordable vehicle in the list which comes with ESC as standard across all variants. This is thanks to Renault’s most recent update across the lineup near the start of 2023. Its safety kit further includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist (HSA), traction control system (TCS) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Renault Triber

Price Range: Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh

Renault Triber is India's entry-level compact MPV crossover, offered with ESC as standard across all variants. The other safety equipment on the vehicle includes up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist (HSA), traction control system (TCS) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Maruti Swift

Price Range: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh

Maruti’s most popular hatchback, the Swift, now comes with ESC as standard. It also gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control and rear parking sensors.

Earlier, the Swift received just one star in the crash test based on the updated Global NCAP protocol owing to a lack of required safety measures. If crash-tested again, we can expect an improved safety rating for the car with the updated standard safety kit.

Maruti Dzire

Price Range: Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh

The Dzire is the only subcompact sedan in its segment to be offered with ESC as standard. The other safety features offered on the sedan include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Baleno

Price Range: Rs 6.56 to Rs 9.83 lakh

The Baleno, Maruti's premium hatchback, recently was upgraded with additional connectivity and safety features, including the standardisation of ESC and hill-hold assist. Furthermore, it comes equipped with up to six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Note: Toyota Glanza, which is a cross-badged version of the Baleno, is also offered with ESC and hill-hold as standard. It is priced from Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

Price Range: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.94 lakh

Nissan's version of the Renault Kiger, the Magnite, also offers ESC as standard across all variants thanks to a recent update. Other safety equipment on offer include a 360-degree camera, hill-start assist and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Renault Kiger

Price Range: Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh

The Kiger is a subcompact SUV offering from Renault, with ESC as standard across the range. It further includes up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist (HSA), traction control system (TCS), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), speed-sensing door locks, a rear-view camera and rear parking sensors.

Tata Nexon

Price Range: Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh

The Nexon is also offered with ESC as standard safety equipment across all its variants. As one of the first Indian cars to get a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP, the Nexon continues to have a basic safety kit comprising dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.

Maruti Brezza

Price Range: Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh

Though Brezza also comes with ESC as standard across its range, its higher variants priced over Rs 10 lakh also get up to six airbags, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Ertiga

Price Range: Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh

After the Triber, the Ertiga is the only MPV which comes with ESC as standard. Its pricier trims also come with four airbags and hill-hold assist.

These are the 10 most affordable vehicles to come with ESC as standard. However, we’re expecting the government to introduce a mandate sometime later this year which would force all cars to come with ESC as standard along with six airbags.

