Published On Feb 13, 2023 05:44 PM By Sonny

The first of these is slated to arrive in 2025 with fresh investments from the automotive alliance

Nissan and Renault will introduce two new compact SUVs and an entry-level EV each.

One of them will certainly be the new Duster and Nissan’s version of the same.

The shared models will not be cross-badged, will have distinct identities instead.

The EVs will be rivals to the likes of the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

Until new models arrive, Nissan will launch CBUs and its version of the Renault Triber.

Nissan has announced its future model plans for India, starting from 2025. The Japanese brand, and its French alliance partner Renault, intend to bring six new models to the market, three for each badge. These will comprise four compact SUVs and two entry-level EVs. These new models will be backed by a fresh investment of Rs 5,300 crore to rejuvenate Renault-Nissan’s presence in India.

What SUVs are coming?

Nissan has not given any specifics about the new models it has lined up for our market, but it did state that the SUVs will be for the C-segment, also known as the compact SUV segment. This should ideally include a successor to the popular Renault Duster and its Nissan counterpart, the Terrano. The other two SUVs will likely be three-row offerings positioned above these.

These SUVs will be underpinned by a new generation platform that will be compatible with electrified powertrains such as hybrids and battery EVs. However, it is unclear whether Nissan or Renault will offer electrified powertrains at the time of launching these SUVs in India.

No electric SUVs?

It seems Nissan and Renault are looking to take the entry-level route when it comes to introducing EVs in India. The EVs will be based on one of the smallest platforms used by the two brands, the CMF-A, making it smaller than subcompact SUVs Magnite and Kiger, but likely bigger than the Renault Kwid.

We expect these entry-level EVs to arrive with a starting price of less than Rs 10 lakh and offer at least 300km of claimed range, with support for 50kW DC fast charging. They could still feature SUV-like crossover styling and would be an affordable rival to the likes of the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

When will these new cars arrive?

Nissan stated that the first of these six new cars will arrive in 2025. Like we saw with the Magnite and Kiger, the Nissan SUV is expected to make its market debut ahead of the new Duster.

Until then, we expect updates for the current Renault-Nissan lineup by way of facelifts comprising cosmetic tweaks and tech-based feature upgrades. Also, Nissan has plans to launch its own subcompact three-row crossover based on the Renault Triber, as well as introducing CBU models like the X-Trail.