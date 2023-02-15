Modified On Feb 15, 2023 04:52 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Grand Vitara

The carmaker offers the compact SUV in three powertrain options, which include mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid and CNG.

The Grand Vitara is Maruti’s first and only strong-hybrid offering.

Almost 28 percent of the total bookings of the compact SUV are for its strong-hybrid variants.

It is offered with three different powertrain options: 1.5-litre strong-hybrid, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid CNG.

The hybrid variants are the priciest and claim a fuel economy of 27.97kmpl.

Its price range starts from Rs 10.45 lakh, while strong hybrids start at Rs 18 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Since launch, the Maruti Grand Vitara has sparked interest among buyers because of its diverse powertrain options, attractive design, and feature loaded cabin. In a recent interview, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Sales and Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India, revealed that strong-hybrid variants account for about 28 percent of the Grand Vitara’s total bookings.

Based on his comment, we estimate that Maruti has already sold nearly 9,000 units of the Grand Vitara hybrid. Based on the average monthly sales since launch, that calculates to over a thousand strong hybrid SUVs a month.

Shashank Srivastava further stated that if the market volume for strong-hybrid vehicles grows, the costs of components required to manufacture them may decrease, making strong-hybrid technology more accessible than before.

Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Details

One of the powertrain options for the Maruti compact SUV is a strong-hybrid setup comprising a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a small battery and an electric motor. It has a combined power output of 116PS and a claimed mileage of 27.97kmpl. The best-equipped variants of the Grand Vitara come with the strong-hybrid setup and are priced from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

What Grand Vitara Offers ?

Talking about the feature list in the Grand Vitara, it boasts a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a heads-up display. The strong-hybrid trim is only offered in the top two trims - Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus.

On the safety front, the compact SUV comes equipped with up to six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.

Maruti offers it with two more powertrain options which are detailed below in the table:

Engine/Powertrain 1.5-litre mild-hybrid 1.5-litre mild-hybrid CNG Power 103PS 87.83PS Torque 136.8Nm 121.5Nm Transmission five-speed MT/ six-speed AT five-speed MT

The mild-hybrid variant can also be had with an AWD drivetrain, but only with the manual transmission.

Price & Rivals

Currently, the Maruti Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Tiagun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. However, it’s only rival with a strong hybrid or CNG powertrain is its Toyota sibling, the Hyryder.

