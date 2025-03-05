All
    Renault Cars Are Being Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 78,000 This March

    Published On Mar 05, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik for Renault KWID

    Units manufactured in 2024 attract most benefits, with Renault Kiger boasting maximum discounts

    Renault March Offers

    • Maximum discounts of up to Rs 78,000 are being offered with the Renault Kiger.

    • Save up to Rs 73,000 on the Triber and Kwid.

    • Units manufactured in 2025 get lower benefits.

    • All offers are valid till the end of March.

    Renault has rolled out discounts across all three of its offerings for March 2025. Both MY24 and MY25 (model year) units are being offered with discounts, with the former getting higher benefits. The offers include cash benefits, exchange and loyalty bonuses, and more. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details.

    Disclaimer: MY24 units may have a lower resale value as compared to units manufactured in 2025.

    Renault Triber 

    Renault Triber Offers

    Offer

    MY 2025 /2025 Models

    2024 Models 

    Cash Discount 

    Up to Rs 10,000

    Up to Rs 40,000

    Exchange Benefit

    Up to Rs 15,000

    Up to Rs 15,000

    Loyalty Benefit 

    Up to Rs 10,000 

    Up to Rs 10,000

    Corporate Discount

    Up to Rs 8,000

    Up to Rs 8,000

    Total Discount 

    Up to Rs 43,000

    Up to Rs 73,000
    • The 2025 units of the Renault Triber attract the same amount of discount, up to Rs 43,000, while the older 2024 manufactured models get a total discount of up to Rs 73,000.

    • The cash and exchange benefits mentioned above are not applicable to the base-spec RXE variant for 2024 and 2025 models. Instead, it can only be had with a loyalty bonus.

    • Renault is offering either a corporate discount of up to Rs 8,000 or a rural benefit of Rs 4,000 applicable to farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat. Please note that only one of these benefits is applicable. 

    • Prices of the Renault Triber range from Rs 6.1 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh. 

    Renault Kiger 

    Renault Kiger offers

    Offer

    MY 2025 /2025 Models

    2024 Models 

    Cash Discount 

    Up to Rs 15,000

    Up to Rs 45,000

    Exchange Benefit

    Up to Rs 15,000

    Up to Rs 15,000

    Loyalty Benefit 

    Up to Rs 10,000

    Up to Rs 10,000

    Corporate Discount

    Up to Rs 8,000

    Up to Rs 8,000

    Total Discount 

    Up to Rs 48,000

    Up to Rs 78,000
    • The first two variants, RXE and RXL of the Kiger, are excluded from the cash and exchange benefits. 

    • Existing customers are eligible for a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000, regardless of when the model was manufactured.

    • Farmers, sarpanch, and members of gram panchayat can avail a rural discount of Rs 4,000. Do note that this discount cannot be stacked with the corporate benefit of up to Rs 8,000. 

    • The Renault Kiger price ranges from Rs 6.1 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

    Also Check Out: Renault Kwid, Kiger And Triber Available With CNG Options Now, But There Is A Catch

    Renault Kwid 

    Renault Kwid Offers

    Offer

    2025 Models

    2024 Models 

    Cash Discount 

    Up to Rs 10,000

    Up to Rs 40,000

    Exchange Benefit

    Up to Rs 15,000

    Up to Rs 15,000

    Loyalty Benefit 

    Up to Rs 10,000

    Up to Rs 10,000

    Corporate Discount

    Up to Rs 8,000

    Up to Rs 8,000

    Total Discount 

    Up to Rs 43,000

    Up to Rs 73,000

    • Renault Kwid attracts a benefit of up to Rs 73,000 for the 2024 models and Rs 43,000 for the 2025 models. 

    • The cash and exchange benefits are not applicable on the base RXE and one above base RXL (O). 

    • Prior customers of Renault can avail the loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. 

    • Customers can either avail a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 or a rural discount of Rs 4,000. 

    • Similar to the other two models, a referral bonus of Rs 3,000 is also available with the Kwid. 

    • Prices of the Renault Kwid range between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh 

     

    All prices are ex-showroom

    Notes

    • The discounts may vary depending on the state or city. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

    • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

     

