Renault Cars Are Being Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 78,000 This March

Units manufactured in 2024 attract most benefits, with Renault Kiger boasting maximum discounts

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 78,000 are being offered with the Renault Kiger.

Save up to Rs 73,000 on the Triber and Kwid.

Units manufactured in 2025 get lower benefits.

All offers are valid till the end of March.

Renault has rolled out discounts across all three of its offerings for March 2025. Both MY24 and MY25 (model year) units are being offered with discounts, with the former getting higher benefits. The offers include cash benefits, exchange and loyalty bonuses, and more. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details.

Disclaimer: MY24 units may have a lower resale value as compared to units manufactured in 2025.

Renault Triber

Offer MY 2025 /2025 Models 2024 Models Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 43,000 Up to Rs 73,000

The 2025 units of the Renault Triber attract the same amount of discount, up to Rs 43,000, while the older 2024 manufactured models get a total discount of up to Rs 73,000.

The cash and exchange benefits mentioned above are not applicable to the base-spec RXE variant for 2024 and 2025 models. Instead, it can only be had with a loyalty bonus.

Renault is offering either a corporate discount of up to Rs 8,000 or a rural benefit of Rs 4,000 applicable to farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat. Please note that only one of these benefits is applicable.

Prices of the Renault Triber range from Rs 6.1 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer MY 2025 /2025 Models 2024 Models Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 48,000 Up to Rs 78,000

The first two variants, RXE and RXL of the Kiger, are excluded from the cash and exchange benefits.

Existing customers are eligible for a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000, regardless of when the model was manufactured.

Farmers, sarpanch, and members of gram panchayat can avail a rural discount of Rs 4,000. Do note that this discount cannot be stacked with the corporate benefit of up to Rs 8,000.

The Renault Kiger price ranges from Rs 6.1 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Renault Kwid

Offer 2025 Models 2024 Models Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 43,000 Up to Rs 73,000

Renault Kwid attracts a benefit of up to Rs 73,000 for the 2024 models and Rs 43,000 for the 2025 models.

The cash and exchange benefits are not applicable on the base RXE and one above base RXL (O).

Prior customers of Renault can avail the loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

Customers can either avail a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 or a rural discount of Rs 4,000.

Similar to the other two models, a referral bonus of Rs 3,000 is also available with the Kwid.

Prices of the Renault Kwid range between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Notes

The discounts may vary depending on the state or city. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

