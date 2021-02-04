The All-new Tata Safari’s Official Bookings Commence Today, To Be Launched On February 22

Modified On Feb 04, 2021 11:17 AM By Rohit for Tata New Safari

The all-new SUV can be reserved for a token amount of Rs 30,000

Customer test drives starting today, deliveries to begin from launch day.

Tata to offer the new Safari in six trims: XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+.

It gets both 6- and 7-seater configurations with captain seats in the case of the former.

To be powered by the Harrier’s 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed MT or torque converter gearbox.

Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and six airbags.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh and cost up to a lakh more than the Harrier (ex-showroom).

Tata’s all-new Safari is set to be launched on February 22 and its deliveries will begin from the same day. Now, ahead of the SUV’s official price reveal, the carmaker has opened pre-launch bookings for Rs 30,000. Tata’s flagship SUV will be available in six trims -- XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. Customer test drives will begin today and display models will be made available across Tata dealerships.

Since the new Safari is more or less a three-row version of the Harrier , it does have a lot in common with the latter. For starters, the SUV gets the same bi-xenon headlamps, fog lamps, and LED DRLs as the Harrier while its front grille comes with a tri-arrow design to set the two apart. Apart from that, the new Safari is also 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier and gets a stepped-up roof, albeit only on the non-sunroof variants. At the rear, it gets a more upright tailgate and slightly revised tail lamps that get a similar connecting element as the 5-seater SUV.







Tata has revealed that the SUV will come in both 6- and 7-seater configurations with captain seats in the case of the former. The new Safari will be equipped with features such as an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, and powered driver’s seat. Safety features on offer will include up to six airbags, electronic stability programme and corner stability control.

In terms of engine options, Tata is offering the new Safari with the same 2.0-litre diesel unit from the Harrier. It is good for 170PS and 350Nm and comes mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. Although the SUV won’t be offered with a petrol engine or an AWD system at launch, Tata could introduce it at a later date.

We expect the new Safari to be priced from Rs 15 lakh onwards and command a premium of up to a lakh over the Harrier (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG Hector Plus and upcoming models such as the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 and 7-seater Hyundai Creta.