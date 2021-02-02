Buy or Hold: Wait For New Tata Safari Or Go For Its Rivals

Modified On Feb 02, 2021 10:16 AM By Dhruv for Tata New Safari

Should you stick around to find the launch price of the new Tata Safari or go for one of its rivals instead?

The Safari is coming back in an all new avatar, to offer a premium experience in the three-row SUV segment. It has already been revealed to the public and bookings are set to commence from February 4. We have driven the all-new Tata Safari and here's what we think about it. So, should you be rushing to a Tata showroom to put your money down on it, or does one of the Safari’s rivals make better sense for you?

Model Price Range Tata Safari Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh (expected prices) MG Hector Plus Rs 13.34 lakh to Rs 19.12 lakh Mahindra XUV500 Rs 13.77 lakh to Rs 19.48 Lakh Toyota Innova Crysta Rs 16.26 lakh to Rs 24.33 Lakh

MG Hector Plus: BUY if you are looking to bring a feature-laden SUV home at a relatively affordable price

The MG Hector Plus comes in under Rs 20 lakh even for its most expensive variant, and that’s a very good price for a 6- or 7-seater SUV that’s loaded with features. The Hector Plus offers spacious interiors for its passengers and a powerful diesel engine with par on others in the segment. What it does fall short of is an automatic option with the diesel engine. If you are looking for a two-pedal setup, your only option will be the petrol Hector, which will not be as fuel efficient as the diesel.

Mahindra XUV500: BUY if you are able to get a good deal from the dealer due to the upcoming 2021 Second-gen XUV500

There is no reason above its rivals that would make us recommend the current-gen Mahindra XUV500. It’s old. And that means that its rivals offer a lot more at the same price. Not to mention the fact that the upcoming 2021 XUV500 will soon be here, which only means that your chances of getting a good deal on the current-gen model increase exponentially.

Toyota Innova Crysta: BUY if you are looking for a comfortable and reliable people-mover with a proven track record

The Toyota Innova Crysta is known for its legendary status of reliability, and the fact that it’s one of the most comfortable mass market options to ferry a group of up to seven people around. It however does manage to go for a higher price, then where the Safari will be positioned, but if you are able to stretch your budget to match it, then there is nothing better you can put your money down on to ferry people around.

Tata Safari: Wait for the Tata Safari if you are looking for an overall strong diesel-auto performer that marries good looks with a bucket load of features and a sensible price

Tata’s new Safari has been in the works for some time now and with its launch around the corner, we suggest you wait for this 7-seater SUV, if a good diesel-auto combo is what you prefer. The 2.0-litre diesel engine from Fiat married to the 6-speed auto from Hyundai works flawlessly in the Harrier, and as well as in the Safari. On top of that, the Safari is loaded to the brim with features that will keep all its occupants happy.