Tata Punch Production-spec Interior Spied Close To Launch

Published On Sep 16, 2021 01:58 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

The micro-SUV will share a lot of features with the Altroz premium hatchback

The Punch is slated for launch in a couple of weeks as Tata’s entry-level SUV.

The cabin of the showroom-ready top-spec variant has been spied ahead of its official interior unveiling.

It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Punch will also be equipped with auto AC and cruise control.

It will get the choice of manual and AMT options, likely with the 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The Tata Punch has made its official debut but the carmaker has not showcased the interior yet. However, we’ve spied the interior and dashboard of a showroom-spec Punch and it looks similar to what we saw on the HBX concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

The Punch’s cabin has a rugged styling with a floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on top of the dashboard. Its box-shaped central AC vents are positioned directly underneath with blue coloured surrounds for a premium look. At the bottom of the console we have the climate controls and ports for the USB and AUX. This is likely the interior of the top variant of the Punch micro-SUV.

It also gets the semi-digital instrument cluster like the Altroz with an analog speedometer and a 7-inch display. The Punch’s steering-mounted controls reveal that it will offer cruise control as well.

Tata is expected to offer its smallest SUV with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine making 86PS/113Nm. It will get the choice of a 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The Punch could also get the Altroz’ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 110PS/140Nm, and is limited to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also read: Tata Punch Micro-SUV Could Feature Segment-First Terrain Modes

The Punch is expected to launch soon, perhaps by the first week of October. It is likely to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh(ex-showroom), and will compete against the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The Punch‘s pricing will also bring it in contention with affordable sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.