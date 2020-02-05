Tata HBX Micro SUV Concept Revealed At The Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 10:03 AM By Dhruv.A for Tata H2X

The HBX concept in its production form will take on the likes of Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Ignis

2020 Tata HBX concept is closer to production compared to the 2019 H2X concept

Tata HBX features a bold and boxy stance retains most of the H2X concept’s styling.

The production-spec SUV could get a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

The production-spec SUV is expected to feature the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that delivers 86PS/114Nm.

Launch expected by the end of 2020 with prices beginning at around Rs 5 lakh mark.

Tata Motors has unveiled a near-production version of the H2X Concept, called the HBX, at Auto Expo 2020. This model was first revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and lapped up quite a few eyeballs.

The concept looked a little outlandish but this one is close to the production form. However, most of the concept’s styling has been retained, like most Tata cars in the recent past. It features the new-gen Tata family grille which looks similar to the Nexon facelift. It’s flanked by sleek headlamps while the huge faux skid plate reiterates its underlying SUV nature. The side profile reveals a boxy design and a strong shoulder line that merges into a coupe-like profile at the rear. While the alloy wheels don’t really stand out, the knobby tyres do grab attention. However, they most definitely won’t make it to the production version.

On the inside, it gets a minimalistic dashboard layout with a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit and a display for the instrument cluster. The steering wheel design is similar to the new crop of Tata’s and gets integrated audio and telephony controls. Tata has even put in a compass on the dashboard.

Tata is expected to offer the Tiago/Altroz’ 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine in the HBX. This motor, which is now BS6 compliant, churns out 86PS and 113Nm of torque. It’s likely to get a 5-speed MT and an optional AMT. It is unlikely to get a diesel engine option like the Tiago and the Tigor.

The Tata HBX will compete against petrol-only rivals such as the Mahindra KUV100 and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is expected to be priced from around Rs 5 lakh mark with a launch likely in the second half of 2020.