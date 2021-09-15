Modified On Sep 15, 2021 08:26 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

Tata's newest SUV is expected to go on sale in October this year

The micro SUV borrows multiple design cues from its elder siblings such as the Nexon and Harrier.

It is likely to come with the Altroz’s 1.2-litre petrol engine and might also get the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The Punch is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Tata’s SUV lineup is soon set to feature an all-new entry-level model (called the Punch) and the carmaker has already started posting the SUV’s images on all its social media handles. Select dealerships have now started accepting bookings for the Punch for Rs 11,000.

The Punch’s design seems to be a melange of Tata’s existing SUVs such as the Harrier and Nexon. This is evident from the split headlamps setup at the front and the tri-arrow pattern for the tail lamps. From the sides, you can see the dual-tone alloy wheels, the C-pillar-mounted door handles, and a slightly raked roofline with roof rails.

In terms of equipment, Tata’s smallest SUV is expected to come with an Altroz-like semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen system, auto AC, and connected car tech. It will also get cruise control, auto-headlamps, and push-button start/stop. Safety features on board could include dual front airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

Tata is likely to offer the Punch with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) from the Altroz, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Punch could also get the Atroz’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit.

We expect Tata to price the Punch from Rs 5.5 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) and launch the SUV in October. The Punch will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.