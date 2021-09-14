Tata Punch Micro-SUV Could Feature Segment-First Terrain Modes

Published On Sep 14, 2021 03:19 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

It could be equipped with an electronic stability control system for three driving modes

The Punch will be Tata’s new entry-level SUV offering that is due to be launched soon.

Tata’s latest teaser suggests that its feature list will include terrain modes too.

The Punch is a front-wheel-drive car but should be equipped with electronic stability control for those different terrain modes.

It is expected to be offered with the Altroz’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Punch will likely be launched around the festive season with an expected starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh.

The Tata Punch is the newest offering from the Indian carmaker that is expected to be launched in the coming weeks during the festive season. Until then, Tata has been releasing a series of teasers about the Punch and the latest one suggests that the micro-SUV will feature terrain modes as well.

The Punch will be Tata’s entry-level SUV offering but it is expected to be fairly well-equipped at the top end. Only the exterior has been revealed for now but we’ve spied the interior of the test mules which were equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster and a free-standing 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There might be a rotary dial in the centre console for the Punch’s terrain/drive modes.

Since the Punch will be a front-wheel-drive only offering, it is likely to use electronic stability control to electronically limit the wheel-slip in different conditions. Any terrain modes in this entry-level offering would likely use the ESC to offer mild variations in throttle response. Based on the teaser, we expect Tata to offer three modes: one for city and highway driving, one for slightly spirited driving on dirt, and one for traversing slippery and wet surfaces.

Also read: Tata Punch vs Hyundai Casper: Exterior Compared In Pictures

Tata will offer the Punch as a petrol-only offering. It will get the Altroz’ 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 86PS/113Nm with the choice of 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The Punch is also likely to get the option of the Altroz’ 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 110PS and is offered with only a 5-speed manual.

The Tata Punch is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be rivalling the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well as more affordable sub-4m SUVs like the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.