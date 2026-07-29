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    5-Stars For Tata Punch EV Facelift At Bharat NCAP! Find Out How The eSUV Performed Here

    The Punch EV is back, and its safety credentials are strong too!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 29, 2026 14:04 IST
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    Published OnJul 29, 2026 13:54 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 29, 2026 14:04 IST
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    Tata Punch EV BNCAP

    Tata Motors is known to make some of the safest cars in India, and its latest product to prove its safety credentials in the Bharat NCAP crash tests is the Punch EV, which received a facelift earlier this year. Notably, while its older version was tested back in 2024, changes to its structure and battery packs in the facelift mean that the rating was not applicable to the updated version. Now, though, we have proof that it’s just as safe. Here is a detailed analysis of the scores:

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    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

    Overall Score: 31.09/32 points

    Front Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 15.28 out of 16

    Side Deformable Barrier Test: 15.80 out of 16

    In the frontal impact test, the Punch EV scored an overall 31.09 points out of a maximum of 32, which earned it a well deserved 5-stars. In this test, it offered ‘Good’ protection to the dummies’ head, neck and tibia areas with an ‘Adequate’ rating for the chest and legs, except the co-passenger’s left leg, which showed a ‘Good’ rating. The driver’s feet were also rated as offering ‘Good’ protection. 

    Tata Punch EV BNCAP

    In the Side Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV offered ‘Good’ protection to the lower back, tibia and head of the driver, with an ‘Adequate’ rating for the chest. It also cleared the Side Pole Impact Test easily, with ‘Good’ protection for all areas of the dummy.

    Child Occupant Protection (COP)

    Overall Score: 45.00/49 points

    Dynamic Score: 24 out of 24 points

    CRS (Child Restraint System) Installation Score: 12 out of 12 points

    Vehicle Assessment Score: 9 out of 13 points

    18 Month Old Child

    The Punch EV showed full protection for the 18-month-old child dummy, with a 12 out of 12 point score.

    3 Year Old Child

    Mirroring the 18-month-old child dummy, the 3-year-old child dummy also got a full protection score of 12 out of 12 points. Furthermore, it also got a full score in the CRS Installation category, while the Vehicle Assessment Score came in a bit lower at 9 out of 13 points. 

    Tata Punch EV BNCAP

    Safety Equipment

    The Punch EV comes standard with safety features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors and high-beam assist. Higher variants also add features like an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake (EPB), front parking sensors, hill descent control (HDC) and a rear wiper and washer with defogger.

    Tata Punch EV BNCAP

    Price & Rivals

    The Punch EV is priced from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV, while being an alternative to larger electric crossovers like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and MG Windsor EV.

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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