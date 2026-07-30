Maruti Brezza Facelift EMI Buying Guide: How Much Should You Pay In A Month?

The Maruti Brezza facelift, launched at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom), now gets an update to stay relevant amongst the rivals by introducing a turbo-petrol engine, additional features, and enhanced safety equipment.

Being a contender in the popular sub-compact SUV segment, a lot of people might have their eyes on this one. And if you’re amongst those, and pondering upon the fact that how to buy one? You should head to our Booking & Delivery detailed story.

But if you are someone who is planning to get a brand-spanking new Brezza while opting for a car loan, then we make it easy for you to understand how much you will have to shell out per month, i.e., an EMI guide to bring home your very own 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift!

We will be taking the top-end ZXI Plus 1.5 AT variant of the Brezza to get a better understanding of it.

Variant Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT On-road Price (Delhi) Rs 15,36,962 Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price) Rs 3,07,392 Loan Amount Rs 12,29,570 Rate of Interest 9.5%

For an in-depth look at Maruti Brezza’s On-road prices, head over here.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Maruti Brezza: 3-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 3,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 40,251

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 17,59,036 (including interest)

Maruti Brezza: 4-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 3,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 31,569

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 18,25,312 (including interest)

Maruti Brezza: 5-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 3,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 26,390

Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 18,93,400 (including interest)

Maruti Brezza: 7-Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 3,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 20,537

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 20,35,108 (including interest)

Maruti Brezza: An Overview

The Maruti Brezza facelift, which was launched recently, brings new updates to the front with LED headlamps featuring integrated LED DRLs, an updated grille, redesigned bumpers, and repositioned LED fog lamps. The overall silhouette remains identical to the outgoing model, while the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels has been updated. At the rear, you get LED taillamps that extend into the tailgate with the Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo. The bumper design remains identical. As this update introduces a turbo-petrol engine, turbo variants also get their badge on the tailgate.

The Brezza with this update gets a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety as well, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6 airbags, rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot alert. If you want to know about which variant has which feature, check variant-wise features explained story.

The Brezza is now equipped with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, derived from the Fronx. It also has the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid system, and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG with ISS (Integrated Start Stop). This update also brings an underbody-placed CNG tank, which increases the usable boot space.

Here’s a detailed specification of the Brezza’s powertrain:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG 1-litre Turbo-petrol (new) 1.5-litre N/A Petrol Power 88 PS (in CNG mode) 110 PS 103 PS Torque 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 139 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^

^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, N/A- naturally aspirated

Price & Rivals

The Maruti Brezza starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza primarily competes against the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban