2026 Tata Punch Facelift CONFIRMED To Get Turbo-Petrol Engine, New Interior Teaser Also Confirms Other Updates

The new turbo-petrol engine in the Punch facelift will likely be borrowed from the erstwhile Tata Nexon

Tata’s best-selling baby, the Punch micro-SUV, is set to get a facelift on January 13, 2026. After confirming its launch date, the carmaker gave us a brief glimpse at its refreshed exterior and interior. The interesting part is that we have also spotted a hint that confirms a much-needed powertrain update, too. Here’s everything summarised below:

What Was Spotted?

The key update in the new Punch will be in its powertrain, from what has been spotted in this teaser. It's ‘i-Turbo’ badging on the tailgate confirms the presence of a new turbo-petrol engine in the facelifted Punch. This turbo-petrol engine will likely be shared with the Tata Nexon, considering it is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Punch facelift will also feature an updated infotainment system, which is a freestanding 10.25-inch unit, albeit with slimmer bezels. It will also feature a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The teaser also showcases the centre console of the updated Punch, which has an updated touch panel with silver-finished toggle switches for the AC and also confirms certain features, such as a 360-degree camera and hill-descent control.

Moreover, the teaser also gives us a glimpse at the alloy wheels, headlamp cluster and taillights, all of which we have already detailed in our previous report.

Besides the features discussed above, the Punch facelift can include other features like wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC and push-button start/stop. On the safety front, it is expected to offer six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

The Tata Punch facelift will likely continue with the same three-cylinder petrol engine option, along with the CNG option. And with that, it will also feature a turbo-petrol engine option, the specifications of which are expected to be as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New)^ 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Transmission 6-speed manual 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual Power (PS) 120 PS 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm 115 Nm 103 Nm

*AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, ^Expected Specifications

Expected Price & Rivals

Tata Motors could price the Punch facelift from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Maruti Ignis, Hyundai Exter, and Citroen C3.