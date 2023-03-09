Tata Models Are Carrying Discounts Of Up To Rs 45,000 This March
While there are no offers on its electric lineup, the benefits are focussed around the petrol and CNG variants of its models
The highest discounts of up to Rs 45,000 are on the Harrier and Safari.
Tiago and Tigor get benefits of up to Rs 28,000.
Nexon gets the lowest discount of up to Rs 3,000, but on the petrol option only.
All these offers are valid till the end of March.
After other brands like Renault and Hyundai, Tata has also dropped its monthly offers for March. Depending on the model and variant, the carmaker is giving its customers cash, exchange and corporate discounts which will be valid till the end of March.
Check out the model-wise offer list here:
Tiago
Offers
Amount
Petrol Variants
CNG Variants
Cash discount
Up to Rs 15,000
Up to Rs 10,000
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 10,000
Up to Rs 10,000
Corporate Discount
Up to Rs 3,000
Up to Rs 5,000
Total Benefits
Up to Rs 28,000
Up to Rs 25,000
While petrol variants of the Tiago get a higher cash discount, the CNG variants can claim a higher corporate discount.
All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.
Prices for the Tiago range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh.
Tigor
Offers
Amount
Petrol Variants
CNG Variants
Cash discount
Up to Rs 15,000
Up to Rs 15,000
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 10,000
Up to Rs 10,000
Corporate Discount
Up to Rs 3,000
Up to Rs 5,000
Total Benefits
Up to Rs 28,000
Up to Rs 30,000
All variants of the Tigor get the same cash and exchange benefits but the CNG variants get a higher corporate discount.
Discounts on the petrol variants of the Tigor and Tiago are the same.
Tata has priced the Tigor between Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.
Altroz
Offers
Amount
Cash Discount
Up to Rs 15,000
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 10,000
Corporate Discount
Up to Rs 3,000
Total Benefits
Up to Rs 28,000
These offers are on the DCA (dual-clutch automatic) variants of the Altroz, offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine only.
Rest of the variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000.
Exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same for all variants.
The Altroz is priced from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.40 lakh.
Harrier
Offers
Amount
BS6 Phase 1 Units
BS6 Phase 2 Units
Cash Discount
Up to Rs 10,000
-
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 25,000
Up to Rs 25,000
Corporate Discount
Up to Rs 10,000
Up to Rs 10,000
Total Benefits
Up to Rs 45,000
Up to Rs 35,000
The BS6 Phase 1 units of the Harrier get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The BS6 Phase 2 units do not get any cash benefits.
All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.
Harrier has a price range between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 24.07 lakh. It was recently updated with new features like ADAS and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen unit.
Also Read: Red Dark Editions Of Tata SUVs Are Here
Safari
Offers
Amount
BS6 Phase 1 Units
BS6 Phase 2 Units
Cash Discount
Up to Rs 10,000
-
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 25,000
Up to Rs 25,000
Corporate Discount
Up to Rs 10,000
Up to Rs 10,000
Total Benefits
Up to Rs 45,000
Up to Rs 35,000
Safari gets the same discounts as the Harrier, with older BS6 Phase 1 units getting additional cash discounts.
It is priced between Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 25.02 lakh. The Safari gets the same feature updates as the Harrier.
Nexon
Offers
Amount
Corporate Discount
Up to Rs 3,000
Total Benefits
Up to Rs 3,000
Nexon only gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 on its petrol variants.
Its prices range from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
Also See: Facelifted Tata Nexon’s Front Profile Seen Through New Set Of Spy Shots
Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variants chosen. To get more information about your preferred model, we recommend you contact the Tata dealership closest to you.
