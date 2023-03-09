Modified On Mar 09, 2023 01:51 PM By Ansh for Tata Tiago

While there are no offers on its electric lineup, the benefits are focussed around the petrol and CNG variants of its models

The highest discounts of up to Rs 45,000 are on the Harrier and Safari.

Tiago and Tigor get benefits of up to Rs 28,000.

Nexon gets the lowest discount of up to Rs 3,000, but on the petrol option only.

All these offers are valid till the end of March.

After other brands like Renault and Hyundai, Tata has also dropped its monthly offers for March. Depending on the model and variant, the carmaker is giving its customers cash, exchange and corporate discounts which will be valid till the end of March.

Check out the model-wise offer list here:

Tiago

Offers Amount Petrol Variants CNG Variants Cash discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000 Up to Rs 25,000

While petrol variants of the Tiago get a higher cash discount, the CNG variants can claim a higher corporate discount.

All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

Prices for the Tiago range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh.

Tigor

Offers Amount Petrol Variants CNG Variants Cash discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000 Up to Rs 30,000

All variants of the Tigor get the same cash and exchange benefits but the CNG variants get a higher corporate discount.

Discounts on the petrol variants of the Tigor and Tiago are the same.

Tata has priced the Tigor between Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

Altroz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

These offers are on the DCA (dual-clutch automatic) variants of the Altroz, offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine only.

Rest of the variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same for all variants.

The Altroz is priced from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.40 lakh.

Harrier

Offers Amount BS6 Phase 1 Units BS6 Phase 2 Units Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 - Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 35,000

The BS6 Phase 1 units of the Harrier get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The BS6 Phase 2 units do not get any cash benefits.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

Harrier has a price range between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 24.07 lakh. It was recently updated with new features like ADAS and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen unit.

Safari

Offers Amount BS6 Phase 1 Units BS6 Phase 2 Units Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 - Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 35,000

Safari gets the same discounts as the Harrier, with older BS6 Phase 1 units getting additional cash discounts.

It is priced between Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 25.02 lakh. The Safari gets the same feature updates as the Harrier.

Nexon

Offers Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3,000

Nexon only gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 on its petrol variants.

Its prices range from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variants chosen. To get more information about your preferred model, we recommend you contact the Tata dealership closest to you.

