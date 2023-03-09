English | हिंदी

Tata Models Are Carrying Discounts Of Up To Rs 45,000 This March

Modified On Mar 09, 2023 01:51 PM By Ansh for Tata Tiago

While there are no offers on its electric lineup, the benefits are focussed around the petrol and CNG variants of its models

  • The highest discounts of up to Rs 45,000 are on the Harrier and Safari.

  • Tiago and Tigor get benefits of up to Rs 28,000.

  • Nexon gets the lowest discount of up to Rs 3,000, but on the petrol option only.

  • All these offers are valid till the end of March.

After other brands like Renault and Hyundai, Tata has also dropped its monthly offers for March. Depending on the model and variant, the carmaker is giving its customers cash, exchange and corporate discounts which will be valid till the end of March.

Check out the model-wise offer list here:

Tiago

Tata Tiago Side

Offers

Amount

Petrol Variants

CNG Variants

Cash discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 28,000

Up to Rs 25,000

  • While petrol variants of the Tiago get a higher cash discount, the CNG variants can claim a higher corporate discount.

  • All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

  • Prices for the Tiago range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh.

Tigor

Tata Tigor

Offers

Amount

Petrol Variants

CNG Variants

Cash discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 28,000

Up to Rs 30,000

  • All variants of the Tigor get the same cash and exchange benefits but the CNG variants get a higher corporate discount.

  • Discounts on the petrol variants of the Tigor and Tiago are the same.

  • Tata has priced the Tigor between Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

Altroz

Tata Altroz

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount 

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 28,000

  • These offers are on the DCA (dual-clutch automatic) variants of the Altroz, offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine only.

  • Rest of the variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000.

  • Exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same for all variants.

  • The Altroz is priced from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.40 lakh.

Harrier

Tata Harrier

Offers

Amount

BS6 Phase 1 Units

BS6 Phase 2 Units

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

-

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

Up to Rs 35,000

Also Read: Red Dark Editions Of Tata SUVs Are Here

Safari

Tata Safari

Offers

Amount

BS6 Phase 1 Units

BS6 Phase 2 Units

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

-

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

Up to Rs 35,000

  • Safari gets the same discounts as the Harrier, with older BS6 Phase 1 units getting additional cash discounts.

  • It is priced between Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 25.02 lakh. The Safari gets the same feature updates as the Harrier.

Nexon

Tata Nexon

Offers

Amount

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 3,000

  • Nexon only gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 on its petrol variants.

  • Its prices range from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Also See: Facelifted Tata Nexon’s Front Profile Seen Through New Set Of Spy Shots

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variants chosen. To get more information about your preferred model, we recommend you contact the Tata dealership closest to you.

