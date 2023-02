Modified On Feb 23, 2023 04:53 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

The Harrier And Safari now join their rivals, the XUV700 and Hector, in offering the radar-based safety technology

The regular version of the Harrier and Safari now get ADAS, on the new top-spec XZA+ (O) variant.

ADAS variants command Rs 1 lakh over the previous variant.

Also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, 360-degree camera, and a digital driver’s display.

Both of them continue with the same 170PS 2-litre diesel engine.

They also receive a price hike of up to Rs 66,000 with feature updates.

Tata recently launched the Dark Red editions of the Harrier and Safari, which got a new and bigger touchscreen system along with radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). Now, these features are also available with the regular variants of the SUVs. Here are the prices:

XZA+ (O) Variant - ADAS XZA+ Variant Premium Harrier Rs 23.62 lakh Rs 22.62 lakh Rs 1 lakh Safari 7 Seater - Rs 24.46 lakh Rs 23.46 lakh Rs 1 lakh Safari (6-seater) 6 Seater - Rs 24.56 lakh Rs 23.56 lakh Rs 1 lakh

The Harrier and Safari get a new XZA+ (O) variant, which gets the ADAS feature. This variant commands a lakh over the previous XZA+ variant. The new Red Dark and Dark editions are based on this new top-spec.

Tata’s ADAS suite features automatic emergency braking, forward and rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and high beam assist. However, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control are missing from the list.

The SUVs are now available with a 10.25-inch touchscreen system and more connected car features, right from their mid-spec XMS variants. Other than that, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, red ambient lighting, a six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, and a 360-degree camera are also added onboard. The Safari goes the extra mile with a 4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode and sunroof-integrated ambient lighting.

Price Hike

Here’s the full price list for the updated Harrier:

Harrier MT

Old (in Rs. Lakh) New (in Rs. Lakh) Premium (In Rs) XE - Rs 15 lakh XE - Rs 15 lakh XM - Rs 16.45 lakh XM - Rs 16.45 lakh XMS - Rs 17.55 lakh XMS - Rs 17.7 lakh Rs 15,000 XT - Rs 17.75 lakh - XT+ - Rs 18.55 lakh XT+ - Rs 18.68 lakh Rs 13,000 XT+ Dark - Rs 18.9 lakh XT+ Dark - Rs 19.04 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ - Rs 19.15 lakh XZ - Rs 19.24 lakh Rs 9,000 XZ DT - Rs 19.35 lakh XZ DT - Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 9,000 XZS - Rs 20.41 lakh - XZS DT - Rs 20.61 lakh - XZS DARK - Rs 20.76 lakh - XZ+ - Rs 20.95 lakh XZ+ - Rs 21.32 lakh Rs 37,000 XZ+ DT - Rs 21.15 lakh XZ+ DT - Rs 21.52 lakh Rs 37,000 XZ+ Kaziranga - Rs 21.16 lakh - XZ+ Jet - Rs 21.2 lakh - XZ+ Dark - Rs 21.3 lakh XZ+ Dark - Rs 21.67 lakh Rs 37,000

Harrier AT

Harrier AT Old (in Rs. Lakh) New (in Rs. Lakh) Premium (in Rs) XMA - Rs 17.75 Lakh - XMAS - Rs 18.86 Lakh XMAS - Rs 19 Lakh Rs 14,000 XTA+ - Rs 19.85 Lakh XTA+ - Rs 19.99 Lakh Rs 14,000 XTA+ Dark - Rs 20.20 Lakh XTA+ Dark - Rs 20.34 Lakh Rs 14,000 XZA - Rs 20.45 Lakh XZA - Rs 20.54 Lakh Rs 9,000 XZA DT - Rs 20.65 Lakh XZA DT - Rs 20.74 Lakh Rs 9,000 XZAS - Rs 21.71 Lakh - XZAS DT - Rs 21.91 Lakh - XZAS Dark -Rs 22.06 Lakh - XZA+ - Rs 22.25 Lakh XZA+ - Rs 22.62 Lakh Rs 37,000 XZA+ DT - Rs 22.45 Lakh XZA+ DT - Rs 22.82 Lakh Rs 37,000 XZA+ Kaziranga - Rs 22.46 Lakh - XZA+ Jet - Rs 22.5 Lakh - XZA+ Dark - Rs 22.6 Lakh XZA+ Dark - Rs 22.97 Lakh Rs 37,000 - XZA+(O) - Rs 23.62 Lakh - XZA+(O) DT - Rs 23.82 Lakh - XZA+(O) Dark - Rs 23.97 Lakh

Several variants have also been discontinued and with this, the Harrier sees a price hike ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 37,000.

Explore the complete price list of the 2023 Safari below:

Safari MT

Old (in Rs. Lakh) New (in Rs. Lakh) Premium (in Rs) XE - Rs 15.65 Lakh XE - Rs 15.65 Lakh - XM - Rs 17.15 Lakh XM - Rs 17.15 Lakh - XMS - Rs 18.32 Lakh XMS - Rs 18.46 Lakh Rs 14,000 XT - Rs 18.68 Lakh - - XT+ - Rs 19.48 Lakh XT+ -Rs 19.63 Lakh Rs 15,000 XT+ Dark - Rs 19.78 Lakh XT+ Dark - Rs 19.98 Lakh Rs 20,000 XZ - Rs 20.38 Lakh XZ - Rs 20.48 Lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ - Rs 21.5/ 21.6 (6-STR) Lakh XZ+ - Rs 22.16/ 22.26 (6S) Lakh Rs 66,000 XZ+ Jet - Rs 21.75/ 21.85 (6-srt) Lakh - - XZ+ Kaziranaga - Rs 21.75/ 21.85 (6-str) Lakh - - XZ+ Adventure - Rs 21.75/ 21.85 (6-str) Lakh XZ+ Adventure - Rs 22.41/ 22.51(6S) Lakh Rs 66,000 XZ+ Dark - Rs 21.85/ 21.95 (6-str) Lakh XZ+ Dark - Rs 22.51/ 22.61(6S) Lakh Rs 66,000 XZ+ Gold - Rs 22.61/ 22.71 (6-str) Lakh - -

Safari AT

Safari AT Old (in Rs. Lakh) New (in Rs. Lakh) Premium (in Lakh) XMA - Rs 18.45 Lakh - - XMAS - Rs 19.61 Lakh XMAS - Rs 19.76 Lakh Rs 15,000 XTA+ - Rs 20.78 Lakh XTA+ - Rs 20.93 Lakh Rs 15,000 XTA+ Dark - Rs 21.08 Lakh XTA+ Dark - Rs 21.28 Lakh Rs 20,000 XZA - Rs 21.68 Lakh XZA - Rs 21.78 Lakh Rs 10,000 XZA+ - Rs 22.8/ 22.9 (6S) Lakh XZA+ - Rs 23.46/ 23.56(6S) Lakh Rs 66,000 XZA+ Jet - Rs 23.05/ 23.15(6S) Lakh - - XZA+ Adventure - Rs 23.05/ 23.15(6S) Lakh XZA+ Adventure - Rs 23.71/ 23.81(6S) Lakh Rs 66,000 XZA+ Kaziranga - Rs 23.05/ 23.15(S) Lakh - - XZA+ Dark - Rs 23.15/ 23.25(6S) Lakh XZA+ Dark - Rs 23.81/ 23.91(6S) Lakh Rs 66,000 XZA+ Gold - Rs 23.91/ 24.01(6S) Lakh - - - XZA+(O) - Rs 24.46/ 24.56(6S) Lakh - - XZA+(O) Dark - Rs 24.81/ 24.91(6S) Lakh -

Even the Safari’s lineup loses some of its variants while getting costly by Rs 14,000 to Rs 66,000.

The Tata Safari and Harrier are now BS6 Phase 2 compliant as well, with the same 170PS 2-litre diesel engine. The Harrier and Safari continue to rival the MG Hector, Hector Plus , Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700 .

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

