Modified On Feb 22, 2023 07:43 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

These special editions of Nexon, Harrier and Safari have red inserts on the exterior and interior along with some important feature additions like a 360-degree camera and ADAS

Tata Harrier gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 360-degree camera, ADAS and more.

Safari gets the features of Harrier plus a four-way adjustable co-driver's seat with boss mode and mood lighting for the panoramic sunroof.

Tata Nexon only gets cosmetic changes, which are present on all three SUVs.

Tata unveiled the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari at the Auto Expo 2023 and the carmaker only recently teased that the Nexon will get this special edition as well. The latest special edition Tatas are finally here with their distinctive visual updates and new features.

Price

The Red Dark Editions are priced as follows:

Tata Nexon Tata Harrier Tata Safari XZ+ LUXS Red Dark Petrol - Rs 12.35 lakh XZ+ Red Dark - Rs 21.77 lakh XZ+ Red Dark - Rs 22.61 lakh/ Rs 22.71 lakh (6S) XZA+ LUXS Red Dark Petrol - Rs 13.00 lakh XZA+ Red Dark - Rs 23.07 lakh XZA+ Red Dark - Rs 23.91 lakh/ Rs 24.01 lakh (6S) XZ+ LUXS Red Dark Diesel - Rs 13.70 lakh XZA+(O) Red Dark - Rs 24.07 lakh XZA+(O) Red Dark - Rs 24.91 lakh/ Rs 25.01 lakh (6S) XZA+ LUXS Red Dark Diesel - Rs 14.35 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Red Dark editions of the Nexon are based on the top-spec XZ+ LUXS trims and carry a premium of Rs 25,000 over the corresponding variant. For Harrier and Safari, this special edition takes after the XZ+ trims and is costlier by Rs 45,000. You can put your name down for one of these Red Dark edition models for Rs 30,000 at any authorised Tata dealership.

What’s New On The Outside

As showcased at the motor show, the Harrier and Safari get red inserts in the grille, red-coloured brake calipers and #Dark badging in red colour on the front fender. Those 18-inch alloys are finished in Charcoal Black. The carmaker has given the same treatment to the Nexon but the 16-inch wheels are still coloured Blackstone and misses out on the red brake calipers. The red touch is more thorough in the cabin which now sports a Carnelian Red theme with a black dashboard and red inserts.

New Features

The bigger SUVs get a host of feature updates too including a seven-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, red ambient lighting, a six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features. The Safari gets even more features with a four-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat, now with electric boss mode (wherein the seat slides all the way forward to open up legroom for the passenger behind). It also gets mood lighting for the panoramic sunroof.

The sub-four-metre Nexon does not get any feature upgrades in this Red Dark edition.

The Same Powertrains

Specifications Harrier/ Safari Nexon Engine 2.0-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 170PS 120PS 110PS Torque 350Nm 170Nm 260Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT

All three SUVs have the same engines as before with no changes to their output. Harrier and Safari continue to use their 2.0-litre diesel engines and the Nexon still offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. These engines are all compliant with the upcoming emission norms.

Rivals

These special editions will not have any direct rivals in the market but will take on their existing competitors. For Nexon, its rivals include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Maruti Brezza. For Harrier and Safari, the list comprises models like Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector/ Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

