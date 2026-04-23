Skoda Kushaq Facelift Classic Plus Vs Signature: Find Out Whether You Should Upgrade From The Base Variant

Skoda had recently launched the first facelift of the Kushaq, featuring a redesigned exterior, a fresh interior, and an upgraded feature list, while continuing with the same engine options, but adding a new gearbox to the 1-litre turbo petrol. With the update, Skoda now offers the Kushaq in five trims: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.

The base-spec Classic Plus variant already includes all basic equipment, along with thoughtfully added modern features you would require. The Signature variant sits just above the base Classic Plus and demands a huge extension in budget. But for the price, it does offer something extra. So, should you stick with the decently loaded Classic Plus, or stretch your budget for the Signature? Let’s take a closer look:

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus Vs Signature: Price

Variant Manual Automatic Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh Skoda Kushaq Signature Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

The Classic Plus and Signature variants of the Kushaq facelift are available only with the 1-litre TSI engine, and they offer a choice of both manual and automatic gearbox options. As seen above, there is a price difference of around Rs 3.90 lakh between the manual variants and a price difference of roughly Rs 2.90 lakh between the automatic variants. The price gap is huge, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant when the base model already has a lot to offer. Let’s see what the Signature variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Kushaq variants.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus Vs Signature: Exterior

Both variants of the Skoda Kushaq in comparison here look identical, with most of their design elements. There are just some minor tweaks that the Signature variant offers more than the base Classic Plus.

Starting from the front fascia, the Kushaq has an elegant and sporty road presence with its high bonnet design. Both variants offer LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The Signature variant further adds front grille illumination with a light bar and LED foglights. Moving down, the front bumper houses a skid plate finished in black for the Classic Plus variant, and in silver for the Signature variant.

From the side, both variants get an SUV-ish silhouette with large windows and body claddings. The difference here is that the Classic Plus rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and the roof rails are finished in Black, while the Signature variant comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, and roof rails finished in Silver. Apart from this, everything remains identical, including body coloured door handles and matt black covers for the B and C pillars.

Moving at the rear, both variants sport LED taillights with sequential turn indicators, a rear wiper with washer and defogger, a chunky bumper, and an integrated rear spoiler. The rear diffuser in the Classic Plus variant comes finished in Black. The Signature variant adds additional touches here, like connected LED taillights with an illuminated ‘SKODA’ badge, rear fog light, and the rear diffuser finished in Silver.

Overall, both the Classic Plus and Signature variants look very similar to each other. Skoda has done an amazing job in loading the Classic Plus variant of the Kushaq with many premium design cues, which makes it hard to believe that it is the base model.

The Kushaq facelift is offered in 8 colour options, but not all of them are offered in every variant. To know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus Vs Signature: Interior

On the inside, the cabins of both trims share the same layout and fabric upholstery. However, the Signature does offer some small aesthetic updates inside the cabin to differentiate itself.

The centre stage in the dashboard of both cars is taken by a touchscreen infotainment screen, below which are the AC vents. The touch-based controls for the air conditioning are placed further below, along with some physical buttons. Both variants get rear AC vents, driver seat with height adjustment, sliding front centre armrest, all-5 adjustable headrests, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

Both variants come with a similar dashboard layout but in different colour finishes. The Classic Plus variant has an all-black dashboard with Black Grained inserts, while the Signature variant offers a more premium-looking dual-tone Black and Beige dashboard with Dark Silver Matt inserts.

The Signature variant enhances all of this by further offering chrome inserts around the steering wheel, interior door handles, and front side air vents, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, front seat back pockets, a cooled glove box, and a rear parcel shelf.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus Vs Signature: Features

The base-spec Classic Plus variant of the Kushaq facelift is already very well-equipped, checking all the necessary boxes. But the Signature variant does add a few more features to the list that some might not want to miss.

The Classic Plus variant features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, automatic air conditioning, a single-pane sunroof, automatic headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, and paddle shifters (AT only)

The Signature variant builds on the Classic Plus’s list by offering a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with an AI Assistant powered by Google Cloud, wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, dual-colour ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and a one-touch up/down window for the driver's side. These features are just value additions, but they also hold strong demand in the growing market, and hence might influence you to shift towards the Signnature variant.

For a more detailed look at each variant, you can read this story.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus Vs Signature: Safety

The Skoda Kushaq has a strong baseline of safety equipment with many standard safety features. In comparison between the two variants here, there is not much to differentiate, as they have similar offerings.

Both the Classic Plus and Signature variants come equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, multi-collision braking, hill hold assist (AT only), cruise control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto dimming IRVM, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear defogger.

What the Signature variant brings extra to the table are features like front parking sensors, rear parking camera, rear fog light, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a dual-tone horn. The base variant has mostly everything covered, but the additions in the Signature variant are equally essential as well.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus Vs Signature: Powertrain

Both the Classic Plus and Signature variants of the Kushaq facelift are offered only with the 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine can be had with both manual and automatic options. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre TSI turbo petrol Power (PS) 115 PS Torque (Nm) 175 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

Note: The Kushaq is also available with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG, which is exclusively reserved for the top-end Prestige and Monte Carlo variants. To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

MT- Manual transmission; AT- Torque converter automatic

The base Classic Plus variant of the Skoda Kushaq already ticks most of the boxes for the basic equipment, making it a decently loaded mid-size SUV. No other car in the segment offers so many features in a base model, including features like a sunroof, alloy wheels, and multiple other essential comfort and convenience features. Even in terms of safety, the base variant offers a strong list of safety features, making it an appealing value-for-money option for buyers with a budget constraint.

That being said, for around Rs 3.9 lakh more, you can get the Signature variant, which does add a few key tech upgrades like a dual-tone dashboard, a larger touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver’s display, push-button start, and ambient lighting. These features offer a more premium feel and are largely inclined towards convenience rather than actual necessity, hence the huge price gap becomes difficult to justify.

If you’re in search of a car for a budget-friendly car with the best balance between price and features, essential basic equipment, along with many modern tech features, the Classic Plus might be the best variant for you. But if you’re ready to stretch and want a larger number of advanced features, then you can surely go for the Signature variant.

If you want to know what the differences are between the base and the top-spec variant of the Kushaq facelift, check out this story. We have also compiled the variants in detail in these stories:

Image Source Signature