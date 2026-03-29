2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Base Classic Plus Vs Top-spec Monte Carlo: What Does Rs 8.3 Lakh Get You Extra?

The Skoda Kushaq has always been the default driver’s car in the segment which usually panders to families that want features, comfort and practicality. But with the latest facelift, it has now improved on its comfort quotient by adding a few features that were previously missing from its package. This update also comes with the sportier Monte Carlo edition from the time of the launch itself.

But with a price delta of Rs 8.3 lakh, does the Monte Carlo variant pack enough to justify that spend over the base Classic Plus variant which already looks very sorted on paper? Let’s find out.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus vs Monte Carlo: Design

Front

Right off the bat, the design differences between the Classic Plus and Monte Carlo variants of the Skoda Kushaq are very apparent up front. One one hand, the Monte Carlo edition lives up to its name with a sportier look, courtesy of its red inserts, piano black grille and glossy black bumper accents. Not to mention, it also gets the LED DRLs that runs through the grille with its individual LED elements and finally connects with the sleek LED headlights.

The Classic Plus variant does sport the LED headlights, but only gets the single bar design and LED front fog lights with cornering function in its automatic guise. The bumper also looks a tad simpler with a black grained finish for the diffuser. Read and have a closer look at the Kushaq Classic Plus here.

Side

The size and style of the alloy wheels can do wonders for a car, and that’s exactly what happens in the case of the Monte Carlo’s profile. The Classic Plus gets simple 16-inch alloys, while the Monte Carlo sports much fancier 17-inch alloys, that hide the red brake callipers within them. Then there are the tiny differences that add up to make a significant enough impact; like the dark chrome accents on the door handles and the glossy black ORVMs, B and C pillars on the Monte Carlo. They just look more premium.

While the Monte Carlo itself doesn’t get a lot of visual changes compared to the top-spec Prestige variant (read about the differences between the Prestige and Monte Carlo variants here), it still looks more chic.

Rear

The base variant does get LED tail lights but misses out on those connecting elements along with the illuminated Skoda wordmark – both of which are present in the Monte Carlo.

So while the base variant of the Kushaq does serve you good enough looks for an entry-level variant with its all LED lights and alloy wheels, that too in a segment where most base variants sit on steel wheels without any covers, it obviously doesn’t look sporty in front of the Monte Carlo. The top variant looks more elegant, and adds sporty touches to the Kushaq’s sophisticated design without overdoing it. You can check out all the design details of the Monte Carlo variant in detail here.

It also gets more colour options, including dual-tone shades and you can read about them below.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus vs Monte Carlo: Colour Options

Classic Plus Monte Carlo Carbon Steel Lava Blue Lava Blue Deep Black Candy White Candy White (Dual tone) Brilliant Silver Brilliant Silver (Dual tone) Cherry Red Cherry Red (Dual tone) - Shimla Green (Dual tone) - Steel Grey (Dual tone)

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is available in 8 exterior colour options. The top-spec Monte Carlo only misses out on the Carbon Steel shade, but offers you all the other colour options. It is also the only variant in the entire lineup to offer you dual-tone colour options.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus vs Monte Carlo: Interior

Inside, the Classic Plus variant of the Kushaq keeps things simple. It gets an all-black theme with black and greige fabric seats, and only sports a few contrasting elements like the chrome inserts on the steering wheel. In comparison, the Monte Carlo variant looks youthful with its red accents around the dashboard and central console.

Furthermore, the Monte Carlo is one of the only two variants in the entire Kushaq lineup that offer aluminium pedals for a sportier feel, and it also comes with black leatherette seats with red stitching. Now, let’s take a look at the feature differences:

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus vs Monte Carlo: Features

The distinction in the feature package is clear where the Classic Plus focuses on the daily-use kit, while the Monte Carlo is loaded with feel-good creature comforts. But despite being an entry-level variant, the Classic Plus variant packs a respectable kit that covers not just the basics like all four power windows, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, auto IRVM, front armrest and tilt and telescopic steering wheel, but also offers a few feel-good features like a single-pane sunroof and six speakers. With the automatic version, you also get cruise control and paddle shifters. And while most base variants tend to skip on a touchscreen system, this one packs a 7-inch unit with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As far as Monte Carlo is concerned, it builds on the strong basic kit of the base variant and adds a slew of creature comforts like rear central armrest, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, bigger 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and in-built Google AI assistance, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, rear seat massage (segment-first feature) and a wireless phone charger.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus vs Monte Carlo: Safety

Most of the safety features in the Skoda Kushaq are offered as standard, and the list includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control (auto), rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors

The Monte Carlo variant only offers anti-theft alarm and front parking sensors over the base Classic Plus variant.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus vs Monte Carlo: Powertrains

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is available with two turbo-petrol engine options, the specifications of which are mentioned in the table down below:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 115 PS / 178 Nm 150 PS / 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT* 7-speed DCT^

*AT= Torque converter automatic, ^DCT= Dual clutch automatic

The base Classic Plus variant is only available with the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, but can be had with both the transmission options: 6-speed MT or 8-speed AT. On the other hand, the Monte Carlo is available with both the engine options, but only with the automatic transmission.

Pro tip: The smaller engine packs more than enough performance for most use cases. Only upgrade to the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine if you’re an enthusiast with high highway usage.

Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus vs Monte Carlo: Price

Kushaq Classic Plus Price (ex-showroom) 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 10.69 lakh 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Rs 12.69 lakh Kushaq Monte Carlo Price (ex-showroom) 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Rs 17.89 lakh 1.5-litre turbo-petrol AT Rs 18.99 lakh

The prices for the Kushaq start at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Classic Plus and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Monte Carlo.

CarDekho Says…

As far as entry-level variants are concerned, the Classic Plus offers you brilliant value with all-LED lighting elements, sorted feature package, strong safety kit and powerful turbo-petrol engine. If you are a budget-conscious buyer and just wanted a compact SUV with good dynamics without compromising on any basics, this variant is a no-brainer.

But if you want a premium feel, sporty looks and value feel-good features that will make your ownership experience better, then the Monte Carlo will suit your needs better. It also gives you the option of the more fun-to-drive engine, but that being said, you might also find better value in other variants, and you can take a look at the Kushaq’s variant-wise features here.

The Skoda Kushaq rivals the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, VW Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, and MG Astor.