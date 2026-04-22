2026 Skoda Kushaq Signature Vs Sportline: Two Mid-spec Variants With Different Personalities

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift was recently launched with an updated design, upgraded interior with more features, and a tweaked variant lineup. It is offered in multiple variants, catering to a wide range of buyers.

Positioned in the lower mid-spec range, the Signature variant offers a well-rounded package with a premium touch, while the Sportline builds on it with a more aggressive and sporty design theme. While the Signature focuses on delivering value, the Sportline’s cosmetic enhancements add exclusivity both outside and inside.

So, should you go for the simpler Signature or opt for the sportier Sportline? Let’s find out:

Skoda Kushaq Signature vs Sportline: Price

Variant Kushaq Signature Kushaq Sportline Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh Rs 15,000 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 15.74 lakh Rs 15,000

*All prices are ex-showroom

The Sportline commands a premium of around Rs 15,000 over the Signature variant, which is not a lot if you are planning to buy a car that costs over Rs 15 lakh on-road. Between the manual and automatic, there is a price gap of around a lakh.

So what do you get for this additional cost? Let’s take a closer look.

Skoda Kushaq Signature Vs Sportline: Exterior

Both variants get the same design elements, but their styling approach is clearly different.

Up front, both variants get LED headlamps, DRLs, and fog lamps with cornering function. However, the Sportline stands out with its gloss black elements, while the Signature keeps things more conventional with subtle silver accents. The silver skid plate of the Signature variant is finished in gloss black if you pick the Sportline variant. The Sportline variant also adds an illuminated light strip that runs across the grille, making the fascia look more premium.

From the side, the differences become more evident. The Signature rides on 17-inch silver alloy wheels and features silver roof rails, giving it a more understated, premium look.

In contrast, the Sportline features 17-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails, and gloss black B- and C-pillars, adding to its sporty stance. It also gets dark chrome accents on the door handles.

At the rear, both variants get connected LED taillamps with sequential indicators and an illuminated Skoda logo. However, the Sportline gets a gloss black rear diffuser, while the Signature gets a silver finish. Both variants get a shark-fin antenna. The Sportline variant also adds Sportline badging along with the TSI lettering.

Sporty Vs Clean: If you prefer an elegant design, the Signature fits the bill. But if you want your SUV to look more aggressive and youthful, the Sportline is the one to pick.

Skoda Kushaq Signature Vs Sportline: Interior

The differences extend to the interior as well, as both variants offer different colour schemes.

The Signature gets a dual-tone black and beige interior with silver trims, which makes the cabin feel more airy and premium. On the other hand, the Sportline features an all-black cabin with grey inserts, giving it a sportier vibe. Both trims get fabric upholstery and similar black and greige(grey and beige) colour schemes.

The Sportline also comes with sporty Aluminium pedals, while the Signature gets regular pedals. While both variants get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, they miss out on leatherette seats that are offered with the top-spec variants.

In terms of practicality, both offer 60:40 split-folding rear seats, a parcel tray, a rear armrest with cupholders, and good storage spaces.

Skoda Kushaq Signature Vs Sportline: Features

Both variants are well-equipped, but they are quite similar when it comes to features.

Common features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, keyless entry, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof.

Both also get an AI assistant, a cooled glovebox, 6 speakers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a rear centre armrest.

Both these variants miss out on ventilated and powered seats, a massage function for the rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Here’s how Skoda has distributed the features of the Kushaq across different variants.

No advantage: There is no major difference here, as both variants offer almost identical features. The choice between them is more about design and cabin experience rather than equipment.

Skoda Kushaq Signature Vs Sportline: Safety

Both variants come with an identical safety package. You get 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, traction control, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear wiper with defogger.

Interestingly, right from the Signature variant, you get all the safety features of the Kushaq.

Note: The Kushaq still misses out on ADAS features, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera, which most rivals now offer.

Skoda Kushaq Signature Vs Sportline: Powertrain

Both Signature and Sportline trims come only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol mill, available across both manual and automatic options. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW)

MT- Manual Transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (150 PS) is reserved for higher variants like the Prestige and Monte Carlo.

CarDekho Says

The Signature and Sportline variants of the Kushaq are more similar than different, especially when you look at their feature list and powertrain options. This makes the decision largely dependent on your preference for design and overall cabin experience rather than equipment.

The Signature is the more sober and elegant variant of the two, aimed towards buyers who want a more premium and less aggressive-looking SUV. On the other hand, the Sportline is all about attitude. With its blacked-out styling, sportier alloy wheels, and darker interior theme complemented by aluminium pedals, it feels more youthful and distinctive. Considering the small premium it commands, it does add a layer of exclusivity that many buyers will appreciate.

In simple terms, if you prefer elegance and value, go for the Signature. But if you want your Kushaq to stand out with a sportier character without spending significantly more, the Sportline is an easy upgrade. Want to take a closer look at the Sportline trim? Check out this story.

Which variant would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.