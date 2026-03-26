Renault Duster Techno Vs Techno Plus Variant: Find Out Which Variant Provides More Value

The newly launched Renault Duster is offered in multiple variants, and the Techno and Techno Plus trims sit right in the middle of the lineup.

While the Techno variant already offers a feature-rich experience, the Techno Plus takes it a step further by adding premium touches, enhanced safety features, and upgraded interior equipment.

If you have shortlisted the Duster and are confused between the two variants, here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide whether the upgrade is justified or not:

Renault Duster Techno vs Techno Plus: Price

Variant 1-litre turbo MT 1.3-litre turbo MT 1.3-litre turbo DCT Techno Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Techno Plus — Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

As you can see, the Techno Plus variant does not come with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. If you compare the two variants (with 1.3 turbo), there is a price difference of Rs 80,000 between the two. If you want to check out the entire variant-wise prices of the Duster, head over to this story.

Let’s take a look at what all the Techno Plus brings over the Techno variant:

Renault Duster Techno vs Techno Plus: Exterior

Both Techno and Techno variants share several design elements, including LED DRLs, LED headlamps, and LED front fog lamps. You also get the Duster badging up front and a silver-finished front skid plate, which gives the fascia a more rugged look. The Techno Plus variant features front parking sensors, which you can see in the lower section of the bumper.

Both variants feature ORVM-mounted turn indicators and roof rails with a 50 kg load carrying capacity to enhance both the SUV's stance and functionality. The biggest difference comes from the larger dual-tone alloys (18-inch in size, up from 17 inches), which you get from the Techno Plus variant onwards. Both the variants miss out on grey door decals and side garnish, which you get with the top-spec trim. The Tehno and Techno Plus variants also come with LED puddle lamps for a more premium look.

Viewing from the rear, you will notice that both variants are equipped with LED taillights, an LED light bar, an LED reversing lamp and LED fog lamps. You also get a silver skid plate to round off the overall look.

Colour Options: Both variants come with all the monotone and dual-tone colour options of the Duster, including Pearl White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Sunset Red, River Blue and Mountain Jade Green. To know about the variant-wise colour options, check out this story.

Renault Duster Techno vs Techno Plus: Interior

The interior in both these variants looks modern and comes with a premium layout with the infotainment angled slightly towards the driver. Both Techno and Techno Plus variants feature a brown-themed cabin, which looks more upmarket.

The Techno Plus adds a larger digital driver display, which makes the cabin feel more premium. Moreover, it also comes with a sound-reducing windshield. Both variants come with features like a sliding front armrest, cupholders, rear centre armrest, Type-C charging ports (front and rear), and power windows with one-touch up/down.

You still miss out on leatherette seats, which are restricted to the top-spec Iconic trim. You can take a detailed look at the variant-wise features in this report.

Renault Duster Techno vs Techno Plus: Features

Both variants already come well-equipped with modern features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, connected car technology, paddle shifters (with DCT variants), a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. These features ensure that even the Techno variant delivers a premium and feature-rich experience.

The Techno Plus variant builds on this by adding a larger 10.25-inch digital driver display, which enhances the overall cabin’s appeal. The difference may not be substantial in terms of equipment, but this addition does elevate the in-cabin experience noticeably.

You miss out on top-spec features like an air purifier, ventilated and powered seats, and built-in Google in the infotainment.

Renault Duster Techno vs Techno Plus: Safety

Safety is one area where the Techno Plus variant makes a more meaningful difference. Both variants of the Renault Duster come well-equipped with a comprehensive safety package that includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, a reverse parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

However, the Techno Plus adds to this by adding features like hill-descent control and front as well as side parking sensors, which enhance both safety and add convenience in real-world conditions.

ADAS and a 360-degree camera are both reserved for the top-spec Iconic variant.

Renault Duster Techno vs Techno Plus: Powertrain

The Techno variant comes with all the powertrain options of the Duster, while the Techno Plus misses out on the 1-litre turbo-petrol mill. Both variants get the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with manual and automatic transmission options. A quick look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

CarDekho Says

*DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission

The Techno variant of the Renault Duster already hits a sweet spot in the lineup, offering a strong mix of features, multiple powertrain options, and a well-rounded safety package. It is especially appealing for buyers who want all the essentials along with some feel-good features like a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. You also get the flexibility of the more affordable 1-litre turbo-petrol engine along with the more powerful 1.3-litre unit.

The Techno Plus, on the other hand, is aimed at those who are willing to spend a bit more for added sophistication. With upgrades like larger dual-tone alloy wheels, a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver display, better cabin insulation, and additional safety features such as hill-descent control and front and side parking sensors, it delivers a more premium and complete experience overall.

While the price difference is not a lot, the feature additions are not necessarily of utmost importance, and you will be okay without them, too. However, the additions clearly make the Duster Techno Plus feel more premium. So, if the extra money doesn’t break your bank, you should consider upgrading. That being said, the Techno variant provides enough value, and you won’t regret not spending extra for the Techno Plus.

Which variant would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.