Renault Duster Evolution Vs Techno Variant: Is It Worth Upgrading To The Mid-Spec Variant?

Renault has launched the new Duster in India with a fresh design, modern features, and multiple powertrain options. It is offered in five broad variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus and Iconic.

While the Evolution variant sits above the entry-level Authentic variant and introduces key features, the Techno variant builds on it by adding more premium features, better comfort, and additional convenience tech. So if you're confused between the two and unsure about the variant that would be best for you, here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide which variant suits your needs better.

Renault Duster Evolution vs Techno: Price

Variant 1-litre turbo MT 1.3-litre turbo MT 1.3-litre turbo DCT Evolution Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Techno Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh

The Techno variant commands a premium of up to Rs 1.8 lakh over the Evolution trim. Let’s see what extra features you get for the additional money.

Renault Duster Evolution vs Techno: Exterior

Both variants share several design elements, including LED DRLs and LED headlamps. However, the Techno variant builds on this with a few notable upgrades, including LED front fog lamps and a silver-finished front skid plate, which gives the fascia a more striking look.

Both variants feature ORVM-mounted turn indicators and roof rails to enhance the SUV's stance. While the two variants miss out on the dual-tone alloy wheels offered with higher variants, you do get single-tone alloy wheels. While both variants miss out on grey door decals and side garnish, the Tehno variant adds LED puddle lamps over the Evolution variant for a more premium look.

At the rear, both variants are equipped with LED taillights, an LED light bar, an LED reversing lamp and LED fog lamps, making sure that there is no compromise in the lights department. In the Techno variant, you get silver skid plates at the rear too, completing the overall look.

If you are going ahead with the Techno variant, you get to choose from a wider colour palette. These include: Pearl White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Sunset Red, River Blue and Mountain Jade Green. You also get a dual-tone option with the white, red, blue and green shades. To know about the colour options you miss out on if you choose the Evolution trim, check out this story.

Renault Duster Evolution vs Techno: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants offer a modern layout with a digital driver display, adjustable steering, and good practicality. The Techno variant features a brown-themed cabin, which looks more premium than the lower-spec Evolution variant.

In both variants, you get common elements like a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which dominates the dashboard. Moreover, both variants also offer features like a sliding front armrest, cupholders, rear centre armrest, Type-C charging ports (front and rear), and power windows with one-touch up/down.

The Techno variant adds sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors. It also features a dual-zone climate control, which further makes the cabin appear more premium. You still miss out on leatherette seats, a larger instrument cluster, and a sound-reducing windshield which are available in higher variants.

Also checkout how the Evolution variant stacks up against the base Authentic trim here.

Renault Duster Evolution vs Techno: Features

Both variants of the Renault Duster come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with steering-mounted controls for added convenience. The Evolution variant already offers a well-rounded package, including a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, cruise control, and paddle shifters (with DCT variants), making it a strong choice for buyers looking for essential modern features.

However, the Techno variant builds on this with several notable upgrades that enhance both comfort and convenience. From the Tehno variant onwards, you get the crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone automatic climate control, a powered tailgate, auto-folding ORVMs, a wireless phone charger, and connected car technology, making the overall experience more user-friendly.

Both variants miss out on premium features such as ventilated front seats, powered front seats, a larger 10.25-inch digital driver display, and Google built-in infotainment functions.

Details about the variant-wise features can be found in this report.

Renault Duster Evolution vs Techno: Safety

Safety is well taken care of in both variants of the Renault Duster, with a comprehensive list of standard features. These include six airbags, a traction control system (TCS), ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors, ensuring a secure cabin experience for occupants. Both variants also get a reverse parking camera, hill-descent control, a rear defogger, and a rear wiper with washer.

However, the Techno variant adds an auto-dimming IRVM (as opposed to the day/night IRVM in the Evolution). Higher-spec variants get front and side parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and even level-2 ADAS.

Renault Duster Evolution vs Techno: Powertrain

Interestingly, the Evolution and Techno are the only two variants of the Duster to get all the powertrain options of the Duster. These options include:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

*DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission (automatic)

CarDekho Says

The Evolution variant of the Renault Duster already covers the essentials well, offering a balanced package with LED lighting, alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, and a strong safety kit. It is a sensible pick for buyers who want a modern SUV experience without stretching their budget too much.

However, upgrading to the Techno variant makes a compelling case, especially if you are looking for a more premium and feature-rich experience. For the additional price, you get highly desirable and feel-good features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, a powered tailgate, and added convenience elements such as auto-folding ORVMs and a wireless charger. These additions not only enhance comfort but also improve the overall ownership experience.

That said, the price jump is on the higher side, going up to Rs 1.8 lakh depending on the powertrain. So, if your budget is tight, the Evolution remains a practical choice. But if you can stretch, the Techno variant feels like a worthy upgrade, making it the one we would recommend for most buyers if they are not on a strict budget.