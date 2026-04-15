Renault Duster Deliveries Begin Across India!

Renault India has officially kicked off deliveries of the all-new Duster across the country. The first Duster was handed over in Chennai, with senior leadership from the brand in attendance, marking a significant milestone in Renault’s India journey.

With bookings already underway and strong initial interest, customers who have reserved the SUV can expect deliveries to begin shortly, depending on variant availability and location. If you’re still on the fence, here’s a complete overview of what the new Duster brings to the table:

Variants & Prices

The new Duster is available in five broad variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic.

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid MT MT DCT Authentic Rs 10.49 lakh — — Evolution Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Techno Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Techno+ — Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh Iconic — Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh

The Duster is available in 5 broad variants across two engine options with prices ranging from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault is also offering an ‘Iconic Launch Edition’ based on the top-spec Iconic variant that adds several visual enhancements like black alloys, yellow highlights and exclusive badges at no extra cost. Read more about it here.

Booking Details: Interested buyers can book the new Duster for Rs 21,000 at their nearest dealership or via the official Renault website. Take a look at this story for a guide on the booking process.

Colour Options & Design

The new Duster is offered in multiple monotone and dual-tone colour options, including Pearl White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black, River Blue, Sunset Red and Mountain Jade Green. Here is a detailed story on its variant-wise colour matrix.

Design-wise, the Duster continues with its rugged identity but now looks more modern and premium. It gets a bold front fascia with a gloss black’ grille with ‘DUSTER’ lettering, slim LED DRLs and chunky bumpers.

From the side, you get muscular wheel arches, black cladding and large alloy wheels that add to its SUV stance. At the rear, the connected LED light bar and sculpted tailgate give it a fresh and contemporary look.

Features & Safety

The new Duster gets a much more modern, premium cabin, with a clean layout and a good mix of tech and practicality. It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control.

Opinion: The new Duster comes well-equipped and finally feels up to date with segment expectations.

The safety package is equally comprehensive, with 6 airbags offered as standard across all variants, along with electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. The new Duster also comes with a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite that includes multiple driver-assistance features, making it one of the better-equipped SUVs in terms of safety in its segment.

Powertrain Options

Renault is offering the new Duster with three engine options, catering to a wide range of buyers.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS (expected) Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT

TBA- To Be Announced

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

As of now, Renault is offering the Duster with a choice of 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic gearbox options.

It has also announced that a 1.8-litre strong-hybrid version is also on the way, which is expected to be launched by Diwali this year. For more details, check this story

Rivals

The new Duster rivals other established compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the recently launched Volkswagen Taigun Facelift.

Here is why you can also consider these rivals if you’re in the market for a Duster:

Hyundai Creta: The segment benchmark that continues to lead with a strong mix of features, comfort, wide range of powertrains and elegant design.

Tata Sierra: For its retro-styled design, spacious interior and a wide range of powertrains.

Kia Seltos - Recently updated SUV with more tech-focused alternative that offers a spacious cabin, long list of features and a premium feel, along with multiple engine options.

Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Known for their fuel-efficient, strong-hybrid powertrain and extensive service network, making for a practical choice for daily use.

Maruti Victoris: Reflects similar qualities as the Grand Vitara and adds a high-quality interior, more features and a classy estate-ish stance.

Skoda Kushaq: Recently updated with the segment's first rear-seat massagers and a more driver-focused SUV in the segment, offering solid build quality and strong turbo-petrol performance.

Volkswagen Taigun: Got a facelift recently with a fresher design, sporty touches and an enthusiast-oriented powertrains.