All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Two ICONIC Nameplates Battle It Out!

    Modified On Jan 29, 2026 06:01 PM By Rohit

    7.7K Views
    • Write a comment

    Both nameplates have a big fan following! Which one should you bring home? 

    Duster vs Sierra

    The compact SUV segment is, no doubt, heating up with the introduction of newer and more competitive offerings. In recent times, we have seen the return of two popular nameplates in this space: the Tata Sierra and the third-gen Renault Duster. The French SUV has come to our shores after a gap of four years since the discontinuation of the facelifted first-gen model, and is looking to be a promising offering, much like the Tata Sierra. We have now compared the two in detail, considering their dimensions, features, powertrains, and prices:

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Renault Duster

    New Tata Sierra

    Difference

    Length

    4,346 mm

    4,340 mm

    + 6 mm

    Width

    1,815 mm

    1,841 mm

    (- 26 mm)

    Height

    1,703 mm

    1,715 mm

    (- 12 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,657 mm

    2,730 mm

    (- 73 mm)

    Boot Space

    518 litres

    622 litres

    (- 104 litres)
    •  The new Renault Duster is marginally longer than the Tata SUV.

    2026 Renault Duster

    • However, it’s the Sierra that leads the way when the overall width, height and the wheelbase of the two compact SUVs is concerned. Its 73 mm longer wheelbase helps open up relatively more leg room inside the cabin.

    Tata Sierra Side Profile

    Powertrains

    Specifications

    2026 Renault Duster

    New Tata Sierra

    Engine

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine with mild-hybrid tech

    1.8-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine with strong-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Diesel Engine

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    T.B.A.

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    T.B.A.

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission  

    • Both the SUVs are front-wheel-drive (FWD) offerings.

    • While the last version of the Duster that was sold on our shores got a diesel engine and an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, it is now absent on the latest model.

    Tata Sierra Petrol

    Features

    Features

    2026 Renault Duster

    New Tata Sierra

    Auto-Led Projector Headlights With LED DRLs

    Front LED Fog Lamps

    ✅ (with cornering function)

    Front Skid Plate

    Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels

    18-inches

    19-inches

    Orvm-Mounted Led Turn Indicators

    Dynamic Turn Indicators

    Roof Rails

    Connected LED Tail Lights

    Sharkfin Antenna

    Rear LED Fog Lamps

    Rear Spoiler

    Dual-Tone Cabin Theme

    Leatherette Upholstery

    Extendable Sun Visors

    Adjustable Headrests For All Passengers

    Front Centre Armrest With Storage

    Rear Fold-Out Armrest

    Front Seats With Extendable Underthigh Support

    Rear Window Sunshades

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-Inches

    10.25-Inches

    Touchscreen Infotainment System

    10.1-Inches

    12.3-Inches

    Co-Driver Entertainment Screen

    12.3-Inches

    Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto

    Dual-Zone Climate Control

    Rear Ac Vents

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting

    Power-Adjustable Front Seats

    Driver-side only

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Wireless Smartphone Charger

    Boss Mode

    ✅ (manual)

    1-Touch Up/Down Power Windows For All Doors

    Heads-Up Display (Hud)

    Push-Button Start/Stop

    Powered Tailgate

    Sound System

    6-speaker Arkamys Tuned

    12-speaker JBL sound system

    Connected Car Tech

    Google Built-In

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-Degree Camera

    Front And Rear Parking Sensors

    Level-2 ADAS*

    Electronic Stability Control (Esc)

    3-Point Seatbelts For All Passengers

    ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages

    *ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems  

    • Both the offerings are well-equipped when creature comforts are concerned, including a big touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and even a wireless phone charger.

    2026 Renault Duster

    • The Duster gets unique touches in the form of 1-touch up/down for all power windows, Google built-in, and power-adjustable co-driver seat as well.

    • That said, the Sierra makes up for it by featuring a Boss mode (manual), a heads-up display, a passenger-side display, and even a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

    • Thankfully though, both the SUVs come with plenty of safety features, including six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS (which is one of the 10 first-time features for the Duster nameplate). While the Sierra’s ADAS is both camera- and radar-based, the Duster’s setup works using just a camera, much as we have seen on one of its main rivals: the Honda Elevate.

    Price And Rivals

     

    2026 Renault Duster

    New Tata Sierra

    Price Range (ex-showroom pan-India)

    Rs 10 lakh onwards (expected)

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

    Given that the Duster will be a petrol-only offering, we do expect its prices to undercut those of the Sierra, which also gets the choice of a diesel powertrain. Apart from taking on each other, the two compact SUVs will also rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross, and MG Astor.

    Verdict

    There’s no doubt that there’s a huge amount of interest for both these cars. Be it the design, the in-cabin experience or its packaging when it comes to features and powertrains. And while on paper, the Sierra offers more powertrains and a longer list of features, there is no doubt that the Renault Duster impresses with its unique qualities such as a strong-hybrid setup.

    2026 Renault Duster Exterior India  

    The only way to find out which one is better is to put it through a detailed comparison test. Therefore, we request you to stay tuned to CarDekho to find out more details about how the new Duster performs in our first drive review and our comparison report.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Renault Duster

    Explore similar cars

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Two ICONIC Nameplates Battle It Out!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience