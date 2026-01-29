2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Two ICONIC Nameplates Battle It Out!

Both nameplates have a big fan following! Which one should you bring home?

The compact SUV segment is, no doubt, heating up with the introduction of newer and more competitive offerings. In recent times, we have seen the return of two popular nameplates in this space: the Tata Sierra and the third-gen Renault Duster. The French SUV has come to our shores after a gap of four years since the discontinuation of the facelifted first-gen model, and is looking to be a promising offering, much like the Tata Sierra. We have now compared the two in detail, considering their dimensions, features, powertrains, and prices:

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Renault Duster New Tata Sierra Difference Length 4,346 mm 4,340 mm + 6 mm Width 1,815 mm 1,841 mm (- 26 mm) Height 1,703 mm 1,715 mm (- 12 mm) Wheelbase 2,657 mm 2,730 mm (- 73 mm) Boot Space 518 litres 622 litres (- 104 litres)

The new Renault Duster is marginally longer than the Tata SUV.

However, it’s the Sierra that leads the way when the overall width, height and the wheelbase of the two compact SUVs is concerned. Its 73 mm longer wheelbase helps open up relatively more leg room inside the cabin.

While the Duster’s boot space measures 518 litres (up to the parcel tray and up to 700 litres till the roof), the Sierra’s luggage storing capacity stands at 622 litres (measured up to the roof).

We have also compared the dimensions of the new Duster with those of its other prime rivals in the same segment.

Powertrains

Specifications 2026 Renault Duster New Tata Sierra Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine with mild-hybrid tech 1.8-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine with strong-hybrid tech 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Power 100 PS 163 PS T.B.A. 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm T.B.A. 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT) Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Both the SUVs are front-wheel-drive (FWD) offerings.

While the last version of the Duster that was sold on our shores got a diesel engine and an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, it is now absent on the latest model.

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

A big advantage that the Sierra holds over the Duster is the provision of a diesel powertrain. That said, the French marque may be looking to tackle that aspect with its strong-hybrid powertrain, the arrival of which we have covered in a separate story.

In case you were thinking of buying the Tata Sierra, we have also explained its variant-wise powertrains on offer to help you pick the right engine-gearbox combo for your needs.

Features

Features 2026 Renault Duster New Tata Sierra Auto-Led Projector Headlights With LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front LED Fog Lamps ✅ ✅ (with cornering function) Front Skid Plate ✅ ✅ Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels 18-inches 19-inches Orvm-Mounted Led Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Dynamic Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Connected LED Tail Lights ✅ ✅ Sharkfin Antenna ✅ ✅ Rear LED Fog Lamps ✅ ✅ Rear Spoiler ✅ ✅ Dual-Tone Cabin Theme ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Extendable Sun Visors ❌ ✅ Adjustable Headrests For All Passengers ✅ ✅ Front Centre Armrest With Storage ✅ ✅ Rear Fold-Out Armrest ✅ ✅ Front Seats With Extendable Underthigh Support ❌ ✅ Rear Window Sunshades ❌ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-Inches 10.25-Inches Touchscreen Infotainment System 10.1-Inches 12.3-Inches Co-Driver Entertainment Screen ❌ 12.3-Inches Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto ✅ ✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control ✅ ✅ Rear Ac Vents ✅ ✅ Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Power-Adjustable Front Seats ✅ Driver-side only Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Wireless Smartphone Charger ✅ ✅ Boss Mode ❌ ✅ (manual) 1-Touch Up/Down Power Windows For All Doors ✅ ❌ Heads-Up Display (Hud) ❌ ✅ Push-Button Start/Stop ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ✅ ✅ Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys Tuned 12-speaker JBL sound system Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Google Built-In ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-Degree Camera ✅ ✅ Front And Rear Parking Sensors ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ✅ Electronic Stability Control (Esc) ✅ ✅ 3-Point Seatbelts For All Passengers ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages ✅ ✅

Both the offerings are well-equipped when creature comforts are concerned, including a big touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and even a wireless phone charger.

The Duster gets unique touches in the form of 1-touch up/down for all power windows, Google built-in, and power-adjustable co-driver seat as well.

That said, the Sierra makes up for it by featuring a Boss mode (manual), a heads-up display, a passenger-side display, and even a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

Thankfully though, both the SUVs come with plenty of safety features, including six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS (which is one of the 10 first-time features for the Duster nameplate). While the Sierra’s ADAS is both camera- and radar-based, the Duster’s setup works using just a camera, much as we have seen on one of its main rivals: the Honda Elevate.

Price And Rivals

2026 Renault Duster New Tata Sierra Price Range (ex-showroom pan-India) Rs 10 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

Given that the Duster will be a petrol-only offering, we do expect its prices to undercut those of the Sierra, which also gets the choice of a diesel powertrain. Apart from taking on each other, the two compact SUVs will also rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross, and MG Astor.

Verdict

There’s no doubt that there’s a huge amount of interest for both these cars. Be it the design, the in-cabin experience or its packaging when it comes to features and powertrains. And while on paper, the Sierra offers more powertrains and a longer list of features, there is no doubt that the Renault Duster impresses with its unique qualities such as a strong-hybrid setup.

The only way to find out which one is better is to put it through a detailed comparison test. Therefore, we request you to stay tuned to CarDekho to find out more details about how the new Duster performs in our first drive review and our comparison report.