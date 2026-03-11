Nissan Gravite Acenta Vs N-Connecta: Should You Consider Upgrading To The Higher Variant?

The Nissan Gravite, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber, was recently launched in India with Nissan-specific styling inside and out. The Gravite joins the Triber in the affordable 7-seater MPV segment that focuses on practicality. The Gravite is offered in four variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.

While the Acenta sits above the base Visia variant and brings in key comfort and infotainment features, the N-Connecta moves a step higher by adding more convenience equipment, styling upgrades and additional safety features.

So if you are confused between the two variants, here’s a detailed comparison between the two to help you decide how you should spend your money more wisely.

Nissan Gravite Acenta vs N-Connecta: Price

Variant Price Acenta manual Rs 6.59 lakh N-Connecta manual Rs 7.2 lakh N-Connecta AMT Rs 7.8 lakh

*AMT- automated manual transmission

As seen above, the N-Connecta costs around Rs 61,000 more than the Acenta in the manual version. It also becomes the entry point for the AMT option, which the Acenta does not offer. There is a difference of Rs 60,000 between the manual and AMT versions of the N-Connecta variant.

Let’s take a closer look at what extra features you get when upgrading to the N-Connecta variant.

Nissan Gravite Acenta vs N-Connecta: Exterior

Both variants come with several common styling elements such as a gloss black grille, halogen projector headlamps, wheel arch cladding, and silver-finished skid plates. However, the N-Connecta adds a few noticeable upgrades that enhance the MPV’s overall appearance.

There are no tweaks or additions to the fascia, but there are some important changes to the profile. For instance, the N-Connecta gets ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators and gloss black finished ORVMs, giving the car a slightly more premium look compared to the Acenta. The N-Connecta also adds functional roof rails with a 50 kg load capacity, which not only improves practicality but also gives the MPV a more rugged stance. Another addition is body side cladding, which further enhances the rugged styling. Both variants ride on 14-inch steel wheels with covers, so there is no difference in wheel size between the two.

At the rear, the N-Connecta also upgrades to LED tail lamps, whereas the Acenta continues with halogen units.

Point to note: While the Acenta already looks fairly well-equipped, the N-Connecta introduces a few styling upgrades such as LED tail lamps, cladding and roof rails, that improve both the practicality and visual appeal of the MPV.

Nissan Gravite Acenta vs N-Connecta: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants share the Gravite’s practical layout and versatile seating arrangement. They feature a dual-tone dashboard, sliding and reclining first- and second-row seats, 60:40 split-folding second-row seats, and 50:50 split removable third-row seats, making the MPV extremely flexible for both passengers and luggage. Both variants get fabric upholstery.

However, the N-Connecta introduces a few useful upgrades. For instance, it gets a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, which adds a more premium touch compared to the regular steering wheel in the Acenta. It also adds rear power windows, while the Acenta only gets power windows for the front row. In addition, it features an upper glovebox and a cooled lower glovebox, and a power socket for the second row as well, which improves practicality.

Both variants miss out on leatherette upholstery, silver finish for the door handles, a digital driver display, and charging sockets for all rows.

Nissan Gravite Acenta vs N-Connecta: Features

Both variants come equipped with modern infotainment features. They get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allows seamless smartphone connectivity.

However, the N-Connecta improves the overall experience with a 4-speaker audio system, compared to the 2-speaker setup offered in the Acenta.

The N-Connecta also adds steering-mounted audio controls, which make it easier to operate the infotainment system without taking your hands off the wheel. Additionally, the N-Connecta introduces a PM2.5 air filter, which helps improve cabin air quality and adds to the comfort of passengers. You also get electric adjustment for the ORVM, rear power windows, and a 12V power socket for the rear passengers.

Overall, while the Acenta already provides the essential infotainment setup, the N-Connecta enhances the equipment list. Let’s take a quick look at the safety package.

Here’s a detailed report on the variant-wise features of the Nissan Gravite.

Nissan Gravite Acenta vs N-Connecta: Safety

Safety remains strong across the Gravite lineup, and both variants come equipped with several standard safety features. These include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Both variants also get rear parking sensors, which help while reversing.

However, the N-Connecta adds several additional safety and convenience features. These include a rear parking camera with guidelines, a rear wiper with washer, a rear defogger, and a day/night IRVM, which improve visibility and make everyday driving easier.

These additions make the N-Connecta a more practical choice, especially for buyers who frequently drive in city traffic or tight parking spaces.

We have also compared the lower-spec Visia and Acenta variants of the Gravite in this report, and the higher-spec N-Connecta and Tekna variants in this report.

Important upgrade: In our books, a rear parking camera and a rear wiper with washer and defogger are necessary additions that enhance safety, and it's better to get these features from the manufacturer rather than going for aftermarket options.

Nissan Gravite Acenta vs N-Connecta: Powertrain

Both variants come equipped with the same petrol engine option. Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT*

*AMT- Automated-manual Transmission

While the Acenta is available only with a manual gearbox, the N-Connecta additionally offers the option of an AMT, making it a more convenient choice for buyers who prefer automatic driving.

CarDekho Says

The Acenta variant already offers a solid package for buyers looking for an affordable and practical 7-seater MPV. It ticks necessary features such as an infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, AC vents for the second and third rows, central locking, and the flexibility of the Gravite’s seating layout. For buyers on a tighter budget, it delivers the essential features expected from a family-focused MPV.

However, stretching your budget to the N-Connecta variant makes a strong case. For roughly Rs 61,000 more, you get several useful upgrades. More importantly, the N-Connecta adds quite many practical features. The availability of an AMT option further strengthens its appeal for buyers who prefer the convenience of an automatic.

Taken together, these additions make the N-Connecta the more well-rounded and value-for-money variant in the lineup. If your budget allows the stretch, it is the variant we would recommend for most buyers, as the premium you pay for it is completely justified for the additional features.

If you want to check out the N-Connecta variant in more detail, here’s a comprehensive report for you. If the Acenta trim is the one you want to buy, check out our detailed report on the mid-spec variant.

Which variant would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.