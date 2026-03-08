Nissan Gravite Visia vs Acenta: Find Out Which Variant Makes More Sense

The Nissan Gravite, a rebadged version of the Renault Triber, was recently launched in India and is aimed at buyers seeking an affordable, practical sub-4m MPV. Nissan is offering it in four variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.

While the Visia is the entry-level option for buyers on a tight budget, the Acenta sits one step above and adds a few key comfort and infotainment features. So the big question is: should you save money and opt for the base-spec Visia, or stretch your budget for the better-equipped Acenta variant?

To answer that question, here’s a detailed comparison between the two variants:

Nissan Gravite Visia vs Acenta: Price

Variant Price Visia Rs 5.65 lakh Acenta Rs 6.59 lakh

As seen above, the Visia and Acenta versions are priced Rs 94,000 apart, resulting from all the additions seen in the latter.

If you want to take a closer look at the Visia variant, check out this story. However, if you can stretch your budget by around a lakh, then here’s every detail about the Acenta trim of the Nissan Gravite.

Nissan Gravite Visia vs Acenta: Exterior

On the outside, both variants look quite similar and share the same overall styling. However, certain new design elements make the Acenta variant feel more premium.

Both variants feature the Gravite’s gloss black grille, which gives the fascia a nice and modern look. You get halogen projector headlamps with both the variants, as LED headlamps are reserved for the top-spec trim. Both variants miss out on fog lamps. You get a silver-finished skid plate on the Acenta variant of the Gravite.

There are some meaningful updates to the profile as well. For instance, while the Visia gets 14-inch steel wheels without covers, the Acenta comes with 14-inch steel wheels with covers, which makes it look slightly more polished. Another visual difference is the gloss black finish on the ORVMs and door handles, which is offered from the Acenta variant onwards.

You get halogen tail lamps on both variants. The Acenta sports a silver skid plate, complementing the one on the front look. That said, features such as ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators, roof rails, body side cladding, and LED tail lamps are reserved for higher variants like the N-Connecta and Tekna.

Overall, the differences in terms of exterior design aren’t major, but you will notice them.

Nissan Gravite Visia vs Acenta: Colour Options

The Acenta adds two new shades over the Visia. Both variants miss out on the Forest Green hue. Here’s a look at the colours on offer:

Colour Visia Acenta Blade Silver ✅ ✅ Storm White ✅ ✅ Onyx Black ❌ ✅ Metallic Grey ❌ ✅ Forest Green ❌ ❌

You can check out all of the Gravite’s colour options in this story.

Nissan Gravite Visia vs Acenta: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants follow the same layout and design theme, featuring a dual-tone dashboard and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 3.5-inch display. In terms of practicality, both trims come with flexible seating options, including sliding and reclining first- and second-row seats, 60:40 split-folding second-row seats, and 50:50 split-folding third-row seats. The third-row seats are also removable, and adjustable headrests are provided for both the second and third rows, enhancing overall passenger comfort.

However, the Acenta variant adds a few convenience features that make everyday usage slightly better. While the Visia only gets front power windows, the Acenta brings in central locking and AC vents for the second and third rows, which can make a noticeable difference for rear passengers, especially during longer journeys. Even the fabric upholstery on the Acenta variant gets a dual-tone finish. It also adds a front USB port for charging devices, something that is not available in the Visia variant. Apart from these additions, the overall cabin experience remains largely similar between the two trims.

Higher variants get a second glovebox, leatherette steering wheel and upholstery, and also chrome finish on the door handles. To know more about the variant-wise features, here’s a detailed report for you.

Let’s move on to the features section, where the Acenta trim adds a few extras over the Visia.

Nissan Gravite Visia vs Acenta: Features

One of the biggest differences between these two variants lies in the infotainment department. The Visia variant misses out on an infotainment system entirely. It also does not have a music system, speakers, or smartphone connectivity.

The Acenta variant, on the other hand, gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 2-speaker audio setup.

Higher variants also get a wireless phone charger, 6 speakers, a digital driver display, cruise control, and a cooled glovebox.

Note: For most buyers, this infotainment upgrade alone can make a significant difference in everyday usage.

Nissan Gravite Visia vs Acenta: Safety

Safety remains a strong point across the Gravite lineup, and both the Visia and Acenta variants come equipped with a comprehensive set of standard features. These include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors. This means that even the base-spec Visia variant offers a strong safety package for the price.

However, features such as a rear parking camera with guidelines, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger and a day/night IRVM are offered only from the higher N-Connecta variant onwards.

Nissan Gravite Visia vs Acenta: Powertrain

Both Visia and Acenta variants get the standard 1-litre NA petrol engine, and miss out on the convenience of an automatic transmission that Nissan offers on higher variants. Here’s a quick look at the numbers:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual

CarDekho Says

If you are on a strict budget and simply want the most affordable way to get into a practical 7-seater MPV, the Visia variant does the job. It covers the basics well with essential safety features, flexible seating options and a functional cabin layout, which remain the Gravite’s biggest strengths.

However, the Acenta variant feels like a far more complete package. The addition of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, AC vents for the second and third rows, central locking, and a USB charging port significantly improves the overall ownership experience.

While we do understand that the price difference is significant, considering that the Gravite is positioned in a price-sensitive segment, the Acenta variant makes a stronger case for itself and is likely to be the better pick for most buyers who want a more comfortable and modern MPV. You can also find out more about how the N-Connecta variant fares in this story.

Which variant would you go for? Let us know in the comments section below.