New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift vs Tata Punch EV: Key Differences Explained

For the midlife refresh of the standard model, the facelifted Punch gets some design elements from the Punch EV inside and out

The facelifted 2026 Tata Punch was launched recently and it gets a lot of modern styling elements, including sleek LED DRLs, all-LED lighting and sharper alloy wheels. Upon closer inspection, you may even notice some design similarities with its all-electric iteration: the Punch EV. So, we thought of comparing their design, features, and powertrains to discern all the changes:

Design

Front

Both the versions of the Punch feature a modern design language, with certain differences to tell the internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV models apart. While the Punch ICE gets a slimmer black strip for the grille, the Punch EV has a closed-off panel. Another difference is in the way the LED DRLs are done.

The refreshed Punch ICE has individual LED DRL units whereas the Punch EV is provided with much sleeker LED DRLs connected by a central lighting element. That said, the LED DRLs on both the models double up as turn indicators. What’s unique to the Punch EV is that it has dynamic turn indicators and welcome/goodbye animation as seen on the Nexon EV. The EV also gets Tata’s new 2-dimensional logo with a flap for the charging port.

Moving down, you can notice that both the Punch ICE and Punch EV get a triangular housing for the all-LED projector headlights along with LED fog lamps with cornering function. The carmaker also offers both versions of the Punch with a front camera located in the bumper as part of the 360-degree setup. While the standard model gets a bullbar-style silver-finished skid plate, the Punch EV has it placed in a more conventional manner.

Side

It’s from the sides that you notice the most design similarity between the two different iterations of the Punch SUV. Both get a thick body side cladding, roof rails and ORVMs with turn indicators (finished in black), and the C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

While both the Punch ICE and Punch EV ride on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, those on the latter are aerodynamically designed to improve efficiency.

Rear

The two Punch offerings look different, once again, when their lighting setups are considered. While the Punch ICE gets revised and connected LED tail lights, the Punch EV sticks to the older version’s separate lighting units with the ‘Tri-arrow’ motifs. The former has the ‘Punch’ moniker while the latter gets the ‘Punch EV’ branding on their respective tailgate. Both the models come with a silver-finished skid plate but it is a 2-piece unit on the all-electric Punch.

Interior

One area that’s changed in a good way is the interior of the Punch ICE. It now gets the same 2-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated ‘Tata’ logo as the Punch EV. Even the central AC vents have been redesigned and now look as on its electric version. When you move further down, you will also notice that the new Punch ICE now also gets the same touch-enabled panel for the climate controls from the Punch EV (which we aren’t complete fans of very honestly).

While the Punch ICE features a gear shifter and a conventional handbrake lever in the centre console, the Punch EV is provided with a rotary dial for the drive selector and gets an electronic parking brake.

Both the models, however, get a different cabin theme. Where the Punch ICE features a dual-tone grey and blue interior (for the seats), the latter has a dual-tone white-grey theme, making its cabin feel much airier and spacious. Tata is also offering the two with front (with storage) and rear centre armrests (without cupholders). One thing to note is that both versions of the Punch get adjustable headrests for the front and rear occupants but it’s not available for the rear middle passenger.

Features

The two Tata SUVs come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, and auto climate control with rear AC vents. Both also get a wireless phone charger, a height-adjustable driver seat, and push-button start/stop.

The Punch EV goes a step further in this department by offering a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display (as opposed to the smaller 7-inch unit in the ICE model) and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, the Punch ICE and Punch EV share features such as six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, hill assist, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Another point in common between the two Punch offerings is that both have been awarded a full 5-star rating by the Bharat NCAP. In fact, to highlight how strong the new Punch is, Tata even showcased a video at the new Punch’s launch event of an internal crash test where the SUV was put up against a Tata truck!

Powertrain Options

It’s in the powertrains department where the two Punch models are poles apart. Here’s a look at the technical specifications of both:

2026 Tata Punch Tata Punch EV Specifications 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol+CNG Medium Range (25 kWh) Long Range (35 kWh) No. of electric motor – – – 1 1 Power 88 PS 120 PS 73.4 PS 82 PS 122 PS Torque 115 Nm 170 Nm 103 Nm 114 Nm 190 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* – – MIDC-claimed Range – – – 315 km 421 km

Tata has derived the new turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon for the Punch ICE with its midlife refresh. The ICE model is also now the first SUV in India to get a CNG-AMT combination. The Punch EV, on the other hand, gets three regenerative modes (with the option to have it off completely too).

Price And Competitors

The 2026 Tata Punch is priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 10.54 lakh (introductory). Conversely, the Tata Punch EV costs in the range of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh. The standard Punch goes up against the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3 as well as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. On the flip side, the Punch EV rivals the Citroen eC3 while also serving as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi