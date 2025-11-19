New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Tata Curvv: Features Compared!

The Sierra is expected to bring the kind of appeal the Curvv couldn’t, thanks to its iconic legacy and a lot of modern features

The upcoming 2025 Tata Sierra and the Tata Curvv may sit in the same compact SUV space, but they offer two very different flavours – the Sierra carries a legacy and brings back nostalgia, while the Curvv offers an unique SUV-coupe appeal. While the Curvv looked fresh and unique, it didn’t fully crack the market the way Tata had hoped, especially against the likes of popular Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.

With the Sierra, Tata seems to go all out as they have loaded the SUV with features that top the segment. Meanwhile, Tata has also updated the Curvv recently, and hence we compare the two siblings to see how they take on each other:

Features Onboard

2025 Tata Sierra Tata Curvv Exterior Auto-LED headlights

Full-width LED taillights

Full-width LED DRLs

LED sequential indicators

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Rear spoiler

Body-coloured B-pillar

Faux Alpine Window styling Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

Welcome & goodbye animations on LED DRLs

Sequential turn indicators

Connected LED taillights

Flush-type door handles

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers Dual-tone dashboard

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Comfort & Convenience Digital driver’s display (12.3-inch likely)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Power-adjustable driver seat

Manually adjust for co-driver seat

Manual Boss Mode

Rear window sunshades

Front seats with extendable underthigh support

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multi-drive modes

Terrain modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Passive ventilation for rear seats

Rear window sunshade

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers

6-way powered driver’s seat

Height-adjustable co-driver’s seat

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Paddle shifters

Multi-drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Cooled glove box

60:40 split-folding rear seats Infotainment Touchscreen (likely 12.3-inch)

Co-passenger entertainment screen (likely 12.3-inch)

12-speaker JBL Black sound system with a sound bar

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system

Connected car tech Safety Multiple airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Front & rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Level 2 ADAS

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Driver drowsiness detection

Well, at a glance, you’d find a lot of features being shared between the Sierra and Curvv, and rightfully so. However, the Sierra gets bigger 19-inch wheels, a three-screen setup with probably a bigger driver’s display than the Curvv, along with some added amenities like manual boss mode and a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar. Interestingly, the Curvv, being as well-equipped, offers rear-seat passive ventilation, which is not yet confirmed for the Sierra. Otherwise, both Tata SUVs share features like flush-type door handles, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, as well as a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS for safety.

We have already compared the Sierra’s features with the Hyundai Creta, which you can check here. You can also know the features it has against another of its prime rivals, the Maruti Victoris, in this report.

Powertrain

The Tata Sierra is expected to get a brand-new TGDI turbo petrol engine alongside a diesel option too. Here are the probable specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Meanwhile, for your reference, here are the engine and transmission options available with the Tata Curvv:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Curious to check out the Sierra’s design? We’ve detailed that using real-life images. Also, the Sierra sports some interesting colour names which you should definitely take a closer look at.

2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals

You can expect the Tata Sierra to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara. It can also be considered an alternative to the Citroen Basalt SUV coupe.