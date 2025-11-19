All
    New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Tata Curvv: Features Compared!

    Modified On Nov 19, 2025 03:26 PM By Bikramjit

    1.6K Views
    The Sierra is expected to bring the kind of appeal the Curvv couldn’t, thanks to its iconic legacy and a lot of modern features

    Sierra vs Curvv

    The upcoming 2025 Tata Sierra and the Tata Curvv may sit in the same compact SUV space, but they offer two very different flavours – the Sierra carries a legacy and brings back nostalgia, while the Curvv offers an unique SUV-coupe appeal. While the Curvv looked fresh and unique, it didn’t fully crack the market the way Tata had hoped, especially against the likes of popular Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara. 

    With the Sierra, Tata seems to go all out as they have loaded the SUV with features that top the segment. Meanwhile, Tata has also updated the Curvv recently, and hence we compare the two siblings to see how they take on each other:

    Features Onboard 

    Sierra
    Tata Curvv

     

    2025 Tata Sierra

    Tata Curvv

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED headlights

    • Full-width LED taillights

    • Full-width LED DRLs

    • LED sequential indicators

    • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Black roof rails

    • Flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear spoiler

    • Body-coloured B-pillar

    • Faux Alpine Window styling

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

    • Welcome & goodbye animations on LED DRLs

    • Sequential turn indicators

    • Connected LED taillights

    • Flush-type door handles

    • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Interior

    • Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

    • Dual-tone dashboard

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

    • Front armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

    Comfort & Convenience

    • Digital driver’s display (12.3-inch likely)

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Power-adjustable driver seat

    • Manually adjust for co-driver seat

    • Manual Boss Mode

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multi-drive modes 

    • Terrain modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone Auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Passive ventilation for rear seats

    • Rear window sunshade

    • Air purifier

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers

    • 6-way powered driver’s seat

    • Height-adjustable co-driver’s seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Paddle shifters

    • Multi-drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Cooled glove box

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    Infotainment

    • Touchscreen (likely 12.3-inch)

    • Co-passenger entertainment screen (likely 12.3-inch)

    • 12-speaker JBL Black sound system with a sound bar

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 9-speaker JBL sound system

    • Connected car tech

    Safety

    • Multiple airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • 6 airbags (standard)

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

    • Rear defogger

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • ABS with EBD

    • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Level 2 ADAS

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

    • Driver drowsiness detection

    Well, at a glance, you’d find a lot of features being shared between the Sierra and Curvv, and rightfully so. However, the Sierra gets bigger 19-inch wheels, a three-screen setup with probably a bigger driver’s display than the Curvv, along with some added amenities like manual boss mode and a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar. Interestingly, the Curvv, being as well-equipped, offers rear-seat passive ventilation, which is not yet confirmed for the Sierra. Otherwise, both Tata SUVs share features like flush-type door handles, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, as well as a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS for safety.

    We have already compared the Sierra’s features with the Hyundai Creta, which you can check here. You can also know the features it has against another of its prime rivals, the Maruti Victoris, in this report.

    Powertrain

    The Tata Sierra is expected to get a brand-new TGDI turbo petrol engine alongside a diesel option too. Here are the probable specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    Power

    170 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    260 Nm

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    Tata Curvv rolling shot

    Meanwhile, for your reference, here are the engine and transmission options available with the Tata Curvv:

    Engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    120 PS

    125 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    170 Nm

    225 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Curious to check out the Sierra’s design? We’ve detailed that using real-life images. Also, the Sierra sports some interesting colour names which you should definitely take a closer look at.

    2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals

    Tata Sierra

    You can expect the Tata Sierra to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara. It can also be considered an alternative to the Citroen Basalt SUV coupe.

