New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Tata Curvv: Features Compared!
Modified On Nov 19, 2025 03:26 PM By Bikramjit
The Sierra is expected to bring the kind of appeal the Curvv couldn’t, thanks to its iconic legacy and a lot of modern features
The upcoming 2025 Tata Sierra and the Tata Curvv may sit in the same compact SUV space, but they offer two very different flavours – the Sierra carries a legacy and brings back nostalgia, while the Curvv offers an unique SUV-coupe appeal. While the Curvv looked fresh and unique, it didn’t fully crack the market the way Tata had hoped, especially against the likes of popular Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.
With the Sierra, Tata seems to go all out as they have loaded the SUV with features that top the segment. Meanwhile, Tata has also updated the Curvv recently, and hence we compare the two siblings to see how they take on each other:
Features Onboard
Well, at a glance, you’d find a lot of features being shared between the Sierra and Curvv, and rightfully so. However, the Sierra gets bigger 19-inch wheels, a three-screen setup with probably a bigger driver’s display than the Curvv, along with some added amenities like manual boss mode and a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar. Interestingly, the Curvv, being as well-equipped, offers rear-seat passive ventilation, which is not yet confirmed for the Sierra. Otherwise, both Tata SUVs share features like flush-type door handles, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, as well as a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS for safety.
We have already compared the Sierra’s features with the Hyundai Creta, which you can check here. You can also know the features it has against another of its prime rivals, the Maruti Victoris, in this report.
Powertrain
The Tata Sierra is expected to get a brand-new TGDI turbo petrol engine alongside a diesel option too. Here are the probable specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
280 Nm
|
260 Nm
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
Meanwhile, for your reference, here are the engine and transmission options available with the Tata Curvv:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
125 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
225 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
Curious to check out the Sierra’s design? We’ve detailed that using real-life images. Also, the Sierra sports some interesting colour names which you should definitely take a closer look at.
2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals
You can expect the Tata Sierra to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara. It can also be considered an alternative to the Citroen Basalt SUV coupe.
