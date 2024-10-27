Most Affordable Cars With Ventilated Seats Under Rs 15 Lakh

Published On Oct 27, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Altroz Racer

What used to be a premium feature limited to luxury cars earlier, has now been democratised by many mass-market models today

In the Indian car market, plenty of premium and comfort features, which were once available only on expensive models, like ventilated seats are becoming increasingly popular. This functionality for the seats helps to keep you cool during hot weather, making them a great addition to any car. If you’re looking for an affordable car that offers this premium amenity without exceeding Rs 15 lakh, here is a list of the 10 most affordable cars that get the feature:

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer is the only hatchback to get ventilated front seats.

However, this feature is limited to the fully loaded R3 variant only.

The R3 variant is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh.

MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is the most affordable EV in our market to feature ventilated seats.

It gets this feature with the top-spec Essence variant.

The catch, however, is that this variant costs Rs 12 lakh with the battery rental scheme, which requires you to pay a subscription fee for every kilometre driven.

Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV is another Tata car to have this feature.

It gets the feature in its top-of-the-kine Empowered Plus variant.

Price of this variant starts from Rs 12.69 lakh.

Kia Sonet

The Sonet gets ventilated front seats from its higher-spec HTX variant.

However, it is offered with only the turbo-petrol engine with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

The diesel variants also get this feature but only with the AT (torque converter automatic) and iMT (clutchless manual gearbox) options.

It is the most affordable sub-4m SUV on the list to get the seat-cooling functionality, with prices starting from Rs 12.85 lakh.

Maruti XL6

The Maruti XL6 is the only MPV to get ventilated seats under Rs 15 lakh.

The top-spec Alpha Plus variant, prices of which start from Rs 13.21 lakh, is provided with ventilated front seats.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is another sub-4m SUV offering that comes with this premium comfort and convenience feature.

The top-spec Fearless Plus PS, prices of which start from Rs 13.60 lakh, gets this luxury amenity.

Hyundai Verna

The higher-spec SX(O) variant of the Verna, priced at Rs 14.70 lakh, also gets ventilated seats.

What is unique, though, is that it is the only model in the list to also get heated front seats.

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv SUV-coupe borrows the seat ventilation feature from the smaller Tata Nexon SUV.

Tata is offering ventilated front seats on the Curvv’s one-below-top Accomplished S variant that costs Rs 14.70 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV, like the ICE model, also offers this comfort and convenience feature.

The most affordable variant that gets this feature in the Nexon EV’s lineup is the Empowered MR.

Tata retails the Nexon EV Empowered variant from Rs 14.79 lakh.

MG Astor

The MG Astor is the final car under Rs 15 lakh to feature ventilated front seats.

It offers this feature in the fully loaded Savvy Pro variant, which is priced from Rs 15 lakh.

Which car from the above list would be your pick? Tell us in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

