You Can Take Home These 5 Sedans Before Diwali 2024

Modified On Oct 25, 2024 06:24 PM By Yashika for Volkswagen Virtus

Of the five models on the list, it’s the Honda sedans that are more readily available in over 10 top cities

Taking a new car home during Diwali is often seen as an auspicious event, symbolising prosperity and invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. However, with high demand and long waiting periods during the festive season, finding a car that’s readily available can be a challenge.

If you’re looking to bring home a new car – especially a sedan – within a week, here’s a list of models from various brands that are readily available or have a maximum of a week’s wait time in at least 7 top cities across India.

Volkswagen Virtus

Price Range: Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.40 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Surat, Faridabad, and Noida.

The Volkswagen Virtus is readily available in cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Noida.

Engine options available with the Virtus are:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

The Virtus comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, an 8-inch fully digital driver display, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

Its safety features comprise six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rain-sensing wipers, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Ciaz

Price Range: Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Faridabad.

If you reside in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, you can take the delivery of the Maruti Ciaz immediately.

Engine option available with the Ciaz is:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 105 PS Torque 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 4-speed torque converter automatic

The Ciaz features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, and cruise control.

Safety features comprise dual front airbags, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, electronic stability program (ESP), and hill-hold assist.

Honda Amaze

Price Range: Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida

You can get your hands on the Honda Amaze immediately in Coimbatore, Patna, and Faridabad.

The Amaze comes with a choice of 1 engine option only:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ CVT

Features on board the Amaze include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, cruise control, and paddle shifters (available with the CVT variants).

Safety features include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders for all seats, a rearview camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Also Read: These Are The 9 SUVs That You Can Get Home By Diwali 2024

Fifth-gen Honda City

Price Range: Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida

The fifth-gen Honda City is readily available in a few cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

It is available in a single petrol engine:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

Honda City Hybrid

Price Range: Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida

The Honda City Hybrid is readily available in Patna, Indore, and Noida.

The engine option available with the City Hybrid is:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 127 PS Torque 253 Nm Transmission e-CVT

It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

Safety features include six airbags, an electronic parking brake, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and lane keep assist.

Which of these sedans would you consider buying? Let us know in the comments below.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Volkswagen Virtus on road price