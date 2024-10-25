You Can Take Home These 5 Sedans Before Diwali 2024
Of the five models on the list, it’s the Honda sedans that are more readily available in over 10 top cities
Taking a new car home during Diwali is often seen as an auspicious event, symbolising prosperity and invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. However, with high demand and long waiting periods during the festive season, finding a car that’s readily available can be a challenge.
If you’re looking to bring home a new car – especially a sedan – within a week, here’s a list of models from various brands that are readily available or have a maximum of a week’s wait time in at least 7 top cities across India.
Volkswagen Virtus
Price Range: Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.40 lakh
Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Surat, Faridabad, and Noida.
The Volkswagen Virtus is readily available in cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Noida.
Engine options available with the Virtus are:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT
- The Virtus comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, an 8-inch fully digital driver display, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.
Its safety features comprise six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rain-sensing wipers, and rear parking sensors.
Maruti Ciaz
Price Range: Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh
Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Faridabad.
- If you reside in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, you can take the delivery of the Maruti Ciaz immediately.
Engine option available with the Ciaz is:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
Power
|
105 PS
|
Torque
|
138 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 4-speed torque converter automatic
- The Ciaz features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, and cruise control.
Safety features comprise dual front airbags, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, electronic stability program (ESP), and hill-hold assist.
Honda Amaze
Price Range: Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh
Available in 1 week or less in: New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida
- You can get your hands on the Honda Amaze immediately in Coimbatore, Patna, and Faridabad.
The Amaze comes with a choice of 1 engine option only:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
110 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ CVT
- Features on board the Amaze include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, cruise control, and paddle shifters (available with the CVT variants).
Safety features include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders for all seats, a rearview camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
Fifth-gen Honda City
Price Range: Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh
Available in 1 week or less in: New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida
The fifth-gen Honda City is readily available in a few cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.
It is available in a single petrol engine:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
Power
|
121 PS
|
Torque
|
145 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/CVT
Honda City Hybrid
Price Range: Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh
Available in 1 week or less in: New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida
- The Honda City Hybrid is readily available in Patna, Indore, and Noida.
The engine option available with the City Hybrid is:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
Power
|
127 PS
|
Torque
|
253 Nm
|
Transmission
|
e-CVT
- It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.
Safety features include six airbags, an electronic parking brake, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and lane keep assist.
Which of these sedans would you consider buying? Let us know in the comments below.
