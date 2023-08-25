MG Rolls Out Offers & Discounts For Customers To Celebrate Its Centenary

Modified On Aug 25, 2023 12:57 PM By Shreyash for MG Hector

The centenary campaign will run until November 30

Customers can avail benefits of up to 20 percent on select accessories, and discounts of up to 40 percent on value added services.

The automaker will also provide customers with a complimentary vehicle check up and top wash.

Up to 10 percent discounts are being offered for extended warranty and roadside assistance.

MG will also offer its customers a staycation, only on referrals.

MG has announced a four-month-long campaign celebrating its 100-year anniversary, with special benefits and discounts for its customers. The centenary celebrations have already been underway since August 10 and these offers are valid until November 30.

As part of the proceedings, the carmaker is offering 20 percent off on select accessories, up to 40 percent off on value added services, and a complimentary vehicle check up and top wash. Customers looking to extend their warranty and roadside assistance period can avail a discount of up to 10 percent on the same.

MG is also providing its customers with an exclusive 100-year commemorative car badge to showcase its journey. But if you’re an existing MG customer and you refer someone to buy an MG vehicle, there’s another potential benefit for you in this campaign: the chance to win a staycation.

Commenting on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, deputy MD (managing director), MG Motor India, said, "As MG embarks on this remarkable journey of a hundred years, it's an absolute pleasure to celebrate this milestone with our valued consumers, who have been an integral part of this incredible journey. As a brand committed to exceptional customer service, this initiative will enhance MG’s affinity amongst our customers. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with them and provide valuable offers that enhance their ownership experience. Join us in commemorating this remarkable journey, filled with accomplishments, milestones, and a future of excitement and innovation."

The British-origin marque currently retails six models in India: MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, MG Astor, and MG Gloster, as well as two EVs—the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV. You can also check out details about the waiting periods of MG cars for the month of August.

