MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Detailed In 7 Images

Modified On Apr 19, 2024 10:41 AM By CarDekho for MG Hector

The Hector is the third SUV from MG to get the Blackstorm edition after the Gloster and Astor SUVs.

The MG Hector and MG Hector Plus were recently introduced in the Blackstorm edition, which gets cosmetic changes inside and out over the standard version. The pricing starts at Rs 21.25 lakh and is only available on the Sharp Pro trim of the Hector. This Blackstorm edition has a similar recipe as Tata's Dark editions and features an all-black look for a sporty appeal.

Exterior

The Hector's design is accentuated with an all-black treatment, removing the chrome elements from the grille and replacing them with black. Optional red highlights are available for the headlight housing and ORVMs.

The SUV sports all-black 18-inch alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers. The rear looks similar to the regular Hector, with an inclusion of black chrome badging.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Blackstorm edition has all-black interiors with red accents instead of the dual-tone interior found on the standard models. Features remain unchanged, including a large vertically placed 14-inch infotainment screen, connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, red-coloured ambient and footwell lighting, a powered tailgate, and ventilated front seats.

Safety features like 6 airbags, ABS, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, ADAS tech, and stability control system remain the same.

Engine and Price

The Blackstorm edition comes with the option of a 143 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 170 PS 2-litre diesel engine. The diesel variant is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol variant can be opted with only a CVT transmission.

The Blackstorm edition is priced Rs 25,000 higher than the standard Sharp Pro variant. Prices for the Hector now range from Rs 13.98 lakh to Rs 21.95 lakh, while the Hector Plus ranges from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 22.67 lakh.

The MG Hector competes with the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar.

Image Credits- Vipraajesh (AutoTrend)

