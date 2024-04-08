MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Teased, To Be Launched On April 10

Modified On Apr 08, 2024 06:45 PM By Shreyash for MG Hector

The MG Hector will be the third offering in automaker’s lineup to get the Blackstorm edition treatment

The teaser showcases the all-black exterior paint with red inserts on the MG Hector Blackstorm.

It will also get all-black alloy wheels with red-painted brake front callipers.

To use the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options.

Expected to carry a premium of around Rs 30,000 over its regular corresponding variants.

Many automakers have recently been releasing special blacked-out editions of their cars, featuring not only a black exterior body shade but also incorporating sportier design elements inside and out. Following this trend, the MG Hector is set to receive the Blackstorm edition variant on April 10 and it has officially been teased. Initially the Blackstorm treatment was introduced with the MG Gloster, followed by the MG Astor, and now the MG Hector will be the third SUV to get the all-black edition.

Please note that MG has only teased the Blackstorm edition of the Hector 5-seater, and not Hector Plus which comes in 6- and 7-seater seating layouts.

What’s In The Teaser

Through the official teaser, MG has fully revealed the fascia of the Hector Blackstorm. As seen with the previous Blackstorm editions of the Gloster and Astor, the Hector Blackstorm will feature an all-black exterior shade with red inserts around the headlight housing and on the ORVMs. The teaser image also showcases blacked-out alloy wheels with red-painted brake callipers. Additionally, the 'Blackstorm' moniker is visible on the fender.

Also Check Out: 5 Things Tata Punch Facelift Needs To Get Ahead Of The Hyundai Exter

Expected Interior Changes

Though MG is yet to reveal the interior of the Hector Blacktstorm, going by the previous all-black editions of the Gloster and Astor, the Hector Blackstorm is also expected to come with an all-black dashboard theme featuring red inserts.

No Feature Changes Expected

Apart from the all-black paint and other cosmetic upgrades inside and out, there are no feature changes expected. For reference, the Hector comes loaded with amenities like a vertically oriented 14-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver's display and 8-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit includes up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC) and a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The feature list may vary depending on the variants introduced with the Hector Blackstorm. The features mentioned above pertain to the fully loaded variant of the MG Hector.

Powertrain Options

The Blackstorm edition of the MG Hector will likely use the same petrol and diesel engine options offered with the regular Hector. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 143 PS 170 PS Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT

Expected Price

The Blackstorm edition of the MG Hector could command a premium of Rs 30,000 over its regular corresponding trims. Currently, the Hector is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). The MG Hector Blackstorm will rival the Tata Harrier Dark variants and the blacked-out option for the Mahindra XUV700. It will also be a premium rival to the likes of the Kia Seltos X-Line and Hyundai Creta N Line.

Read More on : MG Hector diesel