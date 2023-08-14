Published On Aug 14, 2023 04:45 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

Its Indonesian counterpart – called the Wuling Almaz – has a whole new design language for the front fascia

MG Hector/Hector Plus duo is sold as the Wuling Almaz in Indonesia.

It was revealed in a facelifted avatar at the recent Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

The SUV’s fascia now houses a redesigned air dam with chrome embellishments.

Its cabin layout is identical to that of the 2021 MG Hector, but with an all-black theme.

Features on board include a panoramic sunroof, a vertically oriented touchscreen, and a 360-degree camera.

Offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2-litre strong-hybrid powertrain options.

The MG Hector and MG Hector Plus duo is available in multiple markets across the globe with different nameplates, including the Wuling Almaz in Indonesia. The SUV has now been given a major overhaul in the South Asian country and was showcased at the recently held Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

What’s Part Of The Update?

As if the India-spec Hector isn’t bold enough, its Indonesian version now gets a more radical front fascia. The Indonesian carmaker has replaced the SUV’s huge grille and headlight clusters with a closed off portion (as seen on EVs) sporting the Wuling logo at the top. The rest of the front bumper gets chrome-finished triangular embellishments (last row is blue on the Hybrid version) and LED headlights. It still has a small air dam in the centre near the bottom of the front end.

The only change made to the sides of the SUV is a fresh set of alloy wheels. At the back, the Almaz features a gloss black bar with the Wuling badge connecting the new taillights. The carmaker has also redesigned the rear bumper, now sporting a chrome strip.

A Familiar Interior

For those well acquainted with the 2021 Hector, the new Wuling Almaz’ interior will seem quite familiar (with an all-black theme and contrasting blue stitching for the hybrid version). The cabin layout is identical, with the big vertically stacked touchscreen taking centre stage.

Features on board include a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, a digital driver display, and an Infinity sound system. Its safety tech comprises a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic parking brake, and multiple airbags.

A Hybrid Setup Under The Hood

The Indonesia-spec Hector (Almaz) is provided with two engine options: a 140PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2-litre strong-hybrid engine. Both are only available with an automatic gearbox: CVT for the former, and e-CVT for the latter.

Meanwhile, the India-spec MG Hector gets 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS/250Nm) and 2-litre diesel (170PS/350Nm) engine options. While a 6-speed manual is offered as standard, the petrol can also be had with an optional 8-step CVT, both sending all power to the front wheels. Even if MG does bring the design update, no changes are expected for the powertrain options for the Hector SUVs.

MG Hector Prices And Rivals

The India-spec Hector is sold in multiple seating configurations – five, six and seven – with the latter two offered under the ‘Hector Plus’ name. MG retails the Hector range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The 5-seat Hector goes up against the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio N. Its 3-row version, meanwhile, takes on the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 (7-seater) and Hyundai Alcazar.

