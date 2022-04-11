English | हिंदी

Maruti Wagon R Regains Its Position As The Best Selling Car Of March

Published On Apr 11, 2022 08:24 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Wagon R clocks close to 25,000 units, which is among the highest monthly sales figures ever

Maruti Suzuki continues to occupy a majority of the positions in the list of best selling cars of March. The Wagon R, after a month’s gap, is back at the pole position. We also have two Hyundai cars regaining their place in this list after some months. 

So, here are the top 10 selling cars for March: 

Models

March 2022

March 2021

February 2022

Wagon R

24,634

18,757

14,669

Dzire

18,623

11,434

14,967

Baleno

14,520

21,217

12,570

Nexon

14,315

8,683

12,259

Swift

13,623

21,714

19,202

Vitara Brezza

12,439

11,274

9,256

Creta

10,532

12,640

9,606

Punch

10,526

-

9,592

Grand i10 Nios

9,687

11,020

8,552

Maruti Eeco

9,221

11,547

9,190

  • The Maruti Wagon R sees a massive jump in the yearly as well as monthly sales. It reports around 25,000 units sold which is one of the best monthly sales figures reported in the recent years. 

maruti baleno

  • The Maruti Dzire ranks second but with a huge 6,000-unit difference compared to the tall-boy. It achieves a 60 percent increase in sales compared to March 2021. The monthly sales have also gone up by around 3,500 units. 

  • The Maruti Baleno is next in line, seeing a gradual rise in the sales. Looks like the new Baleno is picking up its pace. Although, it witnesses a 30 percent decline in the yearly sales. 

  • Tata Nexon continues to be among the top five best selling cars. It reports the best yearly growth in this list, of 65 percent. The Nexon also continues to be the best-selling subcompact SUV for the fourth consecutive term. 

  • Fifth up is the Maruti Swift, which registers sales of 13,623 units in March. Its yearly and monthly sales have dipped by over 30 percent. 

  • The Maruti Vitara Brezza makes it back to the list after two months. It reports just about 12,500 units in March, seeing a nice 35 percent monthly sales growth. 

  • Even the Hyundai Creta regains its position after being absent from the list for a few months. With this, it is also the best-selling Hyundai for the month of March, reporting just over 10,500 units. 

  • The Tata Punch misses the seventh position by just six units. Tata sold 10,526 units of the micro SUV, observing a 1000-unit increase in the monthly sales. 

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios grabs the ninth spot and is seen in the list after many months. Its sales figures stand just below 10,000 units. 

  • The last position is taken up by the basic people-mover Maruti Eeco with a sale of 9,221 units in March. 

Read More on : Baleno AMT

