Published On Apr 11, 2022 08:24 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Wagon R clocks close to 25,000 units, which is among the highest monthly sales figures ever

Maruti Suzuki continues to occupy a majority of the positions in the list of best selling cars of March. The Wagon R, after a month’s gap, is back at the pole position. We also have two Hyundai cars regaining their place in this list after some months.

So, here are the top 10 selling cars for March:

Models March 2022 March 2021 February 2022 Wagon R 24,634 18,757 14,669 Dzire 18,623 11,434 14,967 Baleno 14,520 21,217 12,570 Nexon 14,315 8,683 12,259 Swift 13,623 21,714 19,202 Vitara Brezza 12,439 11,274 9,256 Creta 10,532 12,640 9,606 Punch 10,526 - 9,592 Grand i10 Nios 9,687 11,020 8,552 Maruti Eeco 9,221 11,547 9,190

The Maruti Wagon R sees a massive jump in the yearly as well as monthly sales. It reports around 25,000 units sold which is one of the best monthly sales figures reported in the recent years.

The Maruti Dzire ranks second but with a huge 6,000-unit difference compared to the tall-boy. It achieves a 60 percent increase in sales compared to March 2021. The monthly sales have also gone up by around 3,500 units.

The Maruti Baleno is next in line, seeing a gradual rise in the sales. Looks like the new Baleno is picking up its pace. Although, it witnesses a 30 percent decline in the yearly sales.

Tata Nexon continues to be among the top five best selling cars. It reports the best yearly growth in this list, of 65 percent. The Nexon also continues to be the best-selling subcompact SUV for the fourth consecutive term.

Fifth up is the Maruti Swift, which registers sales of 13,623 units in March. Its yearly and monthly sales have dipped by over 30 percent.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza makes it back to the list after two months. It reports just about 12,500 units in March, seeing a nice 35 percent monthly sales growth.

Even the Hyundai Creta regains its position after being absent from the list for a few months. With this, it is also the best-selling Hyundai for the month of March, reporting just over 10,500 units.

The Tata Punch misses the seventh position by just six units. Tata sold 10,526 units of the micro SUV, observing a 1000-unit increase in the monthly sales.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios grabs the ninth spot and is seen in the list after many months. Its sales figures stand just below 10,000 units.

The last position is taken up by the basic people-mover Maruti Eeco with a sale of 9,221 units in March.

