Maruti Offering Benefits Up To Rs 52,500 In June 2020

Published On Jun 07, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The Vitara Brezza and Ertiga remain out of the offers list

Maximum benefits of Rs 53,000 is shared by the Swift LXi and pre-facelift Dzire.

The Alto gets total savings of up to Rs 37,000.

Maruti is offering discounts of up to Rs 32,000 on the WagonR and Eeco.

The S-Presso and Celerio get maximum savings of up to Rs 47,000.

All offers are valid until June 30.

The last two months have been pretty challenging for the automobile sector due to the nationwide lockdown. Now, as all carmakers including Maruti have resumed operations from May 2020, they are offering various benefits to attract customers to the dealerships. Maruti has discounts only on select Arena models while leaving out all the Nexa offerings. Here are the details:

Maruti Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000

Maruti is offering benefits on both petrol and CNG variants of the Alto .

It is priced from Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 47,000

The S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 4.99 lakh.

Maruti will be launching its CNG variant soon.

Maruti Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco.

Maruti’s basic people mover is priced in the range of Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 47,000

All offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the Celerio.

These are valid on the Celerio X too.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the CNG variants are not offered with any consumer discounts.

Maruti has priced the Celerio between Rs 4.41 lakh and Rs 5.58 lakh, while the Celerio X is priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh.

Maruti WagonR

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR .

It is priced from Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 47,500

Both MT and AMT variants of the Swift are offered with these benefits.

For those looking to buy the Swift Special Edition, Maruti is offering the exact same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay Rs 3,500 for this variant.

Maruti is offering the LXi variant with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount while the consumer offer stands at Rs 25,000.

It is priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,500

These offers are applicable on all variants of the sub-4m sedan.

Maruti is offering a consumer offer of Rs 25,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire , while everything else remains the same. Buyers can hence save up to Rs 52,500 on the pre-facelift Dzire.

The Dzire Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there is no consumer offer. Moreover, buyers will have to cough up Rs 3,500 more for this variant.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

