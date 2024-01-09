Modified On Jan 09, 2024 10:40 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Ignis

The benefits are being offered with both MY 23 and MY 24 (manufacturing year) stocks

If you are interested in purchasing a Maruti Nexa car this January, Maruti has rolled its offers across the entire lineup, excluding the XL6. Both MY23 and MY24 Nexa units are available with discounts this month, though cars manufactured in 2023 offer higher cash benefits. The benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses (with an optional scrappage bonus), and corporate discounts. Let's delve into the model-wise offer details.

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2023 may affect their resale value compared to buying an MY24 unit.

Maruti Ignis

Amount Offers MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Scrappage Benefit (Optional) Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 59,000 Up to Rs 44,000

The benefits outlined above for the MY23 units of the Maruti Ignis apply exclusively to its manual transmission variants. For the AMT variants, the cash discount decreases to Rs 35,000.

Similarly, the discounts mentioned above for the MY24 units of the Ignis are applicable on its manual transmission variants, and the same goes down to Rs 25,000 for the AMT variants.

Other benefits like exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same.

Overall, the MY23 units of the Ignis are carrying up to Rs 15,000 over the MY24 units.

Maruti Ignis is priced between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.16 lakh.

Maruti Baleno

Amount Offers MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Scrappage Benefit (Optional) Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,000 Up to Rs 27,000

Offers for the MY23 units of the Maruti Baleno are valid on its Delta, Zeta, and Alpha petrol variants.

The base-spec Sigma petrol variant of the premium hatchback doesn’t come with a cash discount, while for the CNG variants, the cash benefit reduces to Rs 15,000.

Discounts mentioned for the MY24 units of the Baleno are applicable across all the variants.

Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on MY23 units of the hatchback over the MY24 units.

The Baleno is priced from Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Amount Offers MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Scrappage Benefit (Optional) Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000 Up to Rs 28,000

The MY23 offers mentioned above are valid across all the variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

On the other hand, the MY24 units of the compact sedan misses out on cash discount. However, other benefits such as exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same.

Customers who will buy MY23 units will save up to Rs 15,000 more over the MY24 units of the Ciaz.

Maruti retails the Ciaz in the price range of Rs 9.30 lakh and 12.29 lakh.

Maruti Jimny

Amount Offers MY 23 MY 24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 1 lakh N.A. Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1,05,000 Up to Rs 5,000

The offers mentioned for the MY23 units of the Jimny can only be had with its top-spec Alpha variant. The cash discount on the Zeta trim goes down to Rs 50,000.

No cash discount is being offered with the MY24 units of the Maruti Jimny.

Overall, MY23 units of the Jimny are carrying benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh more over the MY 24 units.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh.

Maruti Fronx

Amount Offers (MY23) Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Maruti is only offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 with the Fronx, that too with its MY23 units only.

No benefits are being offered with the MY24 units of the Maruti Fronx.

Maruti Fronx is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Amount Offers MY 23 MY 24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Scrappage Benefit (Optional) Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 20,000

Save for the base-spec Sigma variant, the above mentioned benefits for the MY23 units of the Maruti Grand Vitara are valid across all the variants.

The MY24 units of the Grand Vitara are not carrying a cash discount.

Both MY23 and MY24 units of the compact SUV also miss out on corporate discounts.

The Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 10.70 lakh and 19.99 lakh.

Notes

The corporate offers may vary based on the eligibility of the customers.

Between the exchange bonus and scrappage benefit, only one out two will be applicable as per policy.

The benefits may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

