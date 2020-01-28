Maruti Hikes Prices Of Select Models From January 2020. Is Your Purchase Affected?

  • Login / Register
Modified On Jan 28, 2020 04:10 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The price increase is applicable to five Arena models and two Nexa offerings

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

  • Maruti has cited increasing input costs as the reason for the price hike.

  • Prices have been increased by up to 4.7 per cent.

  • It is applicable to Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Ertiga, Baleno and XL6.

  • All these cars were recently upgraded with BS6-compliant engines.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to 4.7 per cent across select models. It has stated rising input costs as the reason. The increment is applicable to both Arena and Nexa models with immediate effect. All these cars were recently updated with BS6-compliant engines.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The affected models are Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift and Ertiga from the Arena outlets, and Baleno and XL6 from the Nexa showrooms. Let’s take a look at the revised prices of these models:

Models

Revised Price Range

Alto

Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh

S-Presso

Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh

WagonR

Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh

Swift

Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh

Ertiga

Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh

Baleno

Rs 5.63 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh

XL6

Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom Delhi)

In other news, Maruti is set to make its presence felt at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 with various models including the Futuro-E concept electric car. So stay tuned to CarDekho for updates from the event.

