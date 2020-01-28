Maruti Hikes Prices Of Select Models From January 2020. Is Your Purchase Affected?

Modified On Jan 28, 2020 04:10 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The price increase is applicable to five Arena models and two Nexa offerings

Maruti has cited increasing input costs as the reason for the price hike.

Prices have been increased by up to 4.7 per cent.

It is applicable to Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Ertiga, Baleno and XL6.

All these cars were recently upgraded with BS6-compliant engines.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to 4.7 per cent across select models. It has stated rising input costs as the reason. The increment is applicable to both Arena and Nexa models with immediate effect. All these cars were recently updated with BS6-compliant engines.

The affected models are Alto, S-Presso , WagonR , Swift and Ertiga from the Arena outlets, and Baleno and XL6 from the Nexa showrooms. Let’s take a look at the revised prices of these models:

Models Revised Price Range Alto Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh S-Presso Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh WagonR Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh Swift Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh Ertiga Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh Baleno Rs 5.63 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh XL6 Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom Delhi)

In other news, Maruti is set to make its presence felt at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 with various models including the Futuro-E concept electric car. So stay tuned to CarDekho for updates from the event.

